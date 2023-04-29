A grandmother and her boyfriend appeared in court for the murder of her grandson and another boy

The two children that the police believe were sacrificed for a ritual were also laid to rest on Friday

SA citizens reacted to the brutal killings, and many were shocked that not even family members could be trusted

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A grandmother and her boyfriend were charged with the murder of two boys. Image: @eagle_feed

Source: Twitter

SOWETO - Nqobile Ndlovu and her boyfriend Mthunzi Zulu appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on charges of double murder, kidnapping, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice on Friday

Fifty-year-old woman and her 39-year-old man are suspected of having murdered two children, one of which was the woman's grandchild.

Grandmother and partner's court case postponed

According to TimesLIVE, the case was postponed to May 5 for bail application so that Nodlovu can get legal representation, and a lawyer from Legal Aid will represent her partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tshiamo Rabanye (6) and his cousin Nqobizitha Zulu (5) bodies were mutilated and dumped at two locations. Some of their body parts are missing, and it is believed they were murdered to perform muthi-related rituals, reported ENCA.

The children were buried on Friday, the same day of the accused's court appearance.

SA horrified by the gruesome details of the child murders in Soweto

Herashni Singh said:

"Why the privilege of bail for murderers, they must rot in jail or even better community justice."

Brenda Beneke mentioned:

"The saddest thing I have ever heard. Poor darling children, how could they have done that to them? And family! Imagine their terror! "

Sandy Botha asked

"Why are murderers even considered to be allowed to apply for bail? It must be heart-wrenching for the families who lost their loved ones."

Fatima Raju stated:

"Society is becoming so sick really. You can't even trust your own family these days.

Rethabile Qekisi added:

"Do they even deserve to go to jail after these gruesome acts? Give them to mob justice."

Soweto boys murders: Family in disbelief after relative was arrested for the brutal murders of young kids

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the tragic murders of two young boys from Soweto, Johannesburg, have left South Africans lost for words.

The horrific incident has left many with questions after police confirmed that one of the people arrested in connection to the brutal murders is a relative of one of the boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News