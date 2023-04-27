One of the people arrested for the murders of two Soweto boys is said to have been a relative

The 50-year-old woman and her partner were arrested for the brutal deaths and the mutilation of the young boys, aged 5 and 6

The family is shocked to learn that one of their own is responsible for such horrific acts

JOHANNESBURG - The tragic murders of two young boys from Soweto, Johannesburg, have left South Africans lost for words.

A family member has been arrested for the brutal murders of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6. Images: @MamelodiBeacon

The horrific incident has left many with questions after police confirmed that one of the people arrested in connection to the brutal murders is a relative of one of the boys.

A 50-year-old woman and partner arrested for the murders of 2 Soweto boys

According to SowetanLIVE, Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found in Rockville and White City after they went missing while playing last week.

Their mutilated bodies were found 1.4 km apart. A 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner were arrested on Wednesday, 26 April.

The identity of the woman and her partner cannot be shared as yet because they have not yet appeared in court. The couple is expected to make their first appearance on Friday, 28 April, at the Protea Magistrate's Court.

Families shocked to learn a relative has been charged with the murders of 2 Soweto boys

In an interview with eNCA, the family stated they were shocked by the arrests because they never expected it.

"We were very shocked when the police arrived here, especially after finding out that this was done by one of us. We thought this was done by someone far from us," said one family member.

Zulu's mother, Nomthandazo Zulu, said she wants to ask the 50-year-old woman how she felt when she heard the cries of the children when they murdered them.

South Africans horrified by the Soweto boys' murders

@DrMkhumbulo2 said:

"When dealing with criminals, you don't have to look far, these thugs live amongst the communities. They're fathers, brothers, sisters, mothers, uncles, husbands, wives etc to some people around there. Hence when investigating, don't start far."

@NokNokwazi said:

"These days fear, couples, fear male-female pairs. Ba Skeem....yhii"

@discussfreely2 said:

"This country is so sick. We need devine intervention. It’s just unbelievable what happens here."

@FirstBornYaMma said:

"Getting them locked up if not enough. We need justice...bring back the death sentence"

@ThobileMkhwan10 said:

"South Africa, I'm getting scared now. It's too much now, why are people so evil? The list of people being killed is endless. God, please intervene."

@PretoriaProudly said:

"They brutally murdered children, but hey their lives are precious"

