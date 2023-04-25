The police have had a breakthrough in the case of the six decomposing bodies found in a Johannesburg panel beating workshop last year

The families of four out of the six women who Sifiso Mkhwanazi allegedly murdered have been notified about their loved ones after DNA testing

Mkhwanazi was arrested last year after people police found the bodies of six decomposing women believed to be sex workers at his dad's workshop

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Police have finally identified some of the decomposing bodies found inside a panel beating workshop in Johannesburg last year.

Joburg police have made a breakthrough in identifying some of the six decomposing bodies found in a panel beating workshop. Image: @ScrollaAfrica

Source: Twitter

DNA helps identify victims of alleged Joburg serial killer

Four out of the six women who were found dead were identified through DNA, and their families have been informed.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains that the DNA results will form part of the case's evidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the victims' names have not been publicised, and the case against 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi has been postponed until 2 June.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi suggested the postponement, citing that the state advocate on the case only received the docket on Monday and needs more time to prepare for the case.

Police are still combing through CCTV footage to shed light on the alleged Joburg serial case

Mkhwananzi was arrested after security personnel alerted his father of a foul smell coming from the workshop. The police were called, and upon searching the premises, they found six decomposing bodies, reports IOL.

The 21-year-old was only charged with one count of murder because the police did not have sufficient evidence linking him to the deaths of the other five women found in the panel beating workshop.

Mahange kaMzizi explained that since some of the bodies were severely decomposed, the state needs to comb through at least three months' worth of CCTV footage.

They still have little information about how some of the victims, believed to be sex workers, made it onto the premises.

Father of suspected Joburg serial killer says he will disown his 21-year-old son if found guilty of 6 murders

Briefly News previously reported that the father of the 21-year-old man accused of being responsible for the deaths of six women in Johannesburg says he is shocked at the news.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, 9 October, after one woman was found dead inside a room. The police later found five decomposing bodies in a makeshift workshop and dumpster.

Speaking on SABC News, the accused's father said he wants to disown him and no longer wants to be linked to his son. He went on to say that his son is responsible for his own actions, and he can't be punished for his son's actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News