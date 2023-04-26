Police have arrested two people suspected of murdering and mutilating the two children from Soweto

Community members discovered the bodies of five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu and his six-year-old cousin Tshiamo Rabanye on Thursday, 20 April

South Africans who have been mourning the deaths have called for justice for the two Soweto children

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a pivotal development in the tragic murder of two children from Soweto, Johannesburg.

A woman and her partner suspected of murdering two children in Soweto have been arrested by police. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Police have arrested a woman and her partner in connection to the murder and mutilation of 5-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu and his 6-year-old cousin Tshiamo Rabanye, eNCA reported.

South Africans were rocked when residents of the south Johannesburg township shockingly discovered the two boys' bodies in two separate locations on Thursday, 20 April.

Soweto children disappear while playing outside

The boys had been reported missing after they disappeared while playing in a street near their home on Wednesday evening, 20 April, The Citizen reported.

One body was found in Rockville, while the other was discovered in White City.

The community of White City held a candlelit prayer ceremony for Zulu and Rabanye soon after the gruesome discoveries. Residents revealed that the murders ignited anxieties about safety in the area and called on the police to bring the killers to justice.

This is a developing story.

South African demand justice for the murdered Soweto children

Below are some comments:

@mzabalazobatho2 praised:

"Great work SAPS."

@Poochxyz said:

"I pray that these are indeed the right people that have been arrested and that justice will be served."

@frans_jood added:

Thank heavens. The two should face the music. We really don't need that, and the poor souls were deprived of the right to live.

@vikrensee37817 hoped:

"Let's hope that the families of these two young boys get justice. If indeed the arrested people are guilty of this crime, let's hope that they rot behind bars."

@Lutholwesh demanded:

"This is disturbing.. they should be locked up and never set free."

