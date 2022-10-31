Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 20-year-old man, linked to the murders of six women, will not be getting bail

Mkhwanazi's legal representative told the Johannesburg Magistrates Court that his client would not pursue bail

Mkhwanazi was arrested in early October after police discovered six bodies in his father's workshop

JOHANNESBURG - The 20-year-old man linked to the murder of six women has abandoned his bail bid. Sifiso Mkhwanazi made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday, 31 October.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi is remanded in jail after he decided to abandon bail. Images: Stock Images & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

He was arrested in early October after six bodies believed to be sex workers were found in his father's working workshop in Johannesburg's central business district (CBD).

According to EWN, Mkhwanazi entered the dock with his face exposed for the first time since his case began. During court proceedings, Mkhwanzi's lawyer told the court that he would not be pursuing bail any longer and would not give reasons for his decision to abandon bail.

Mkhwanazi's decision to abandon bail prompted the state to ask for a postponement, stating that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is in the process of identifying the other bodies that were in the late stages of decomposition.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange KaMzizi stated that it takes about six weeks for DNA results to come back. The case has been postponed until 7 December 2022 for further investigation, according to TimesLIVE.

Father of suspected Joburg serial killer says he will disown his 20-year-old son if found guilty of 6 murders

Briefly News previously reported that The father of the 20-year-old man who has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of six women in Johannesburg says he is shocked at the news.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, 9 October, after one woman was found dead inside a room. The police later found five decomposing bodies in a makeshift workshop and dumpster.

Speaking on SABC News, the accused's father said he wants to disown him and no longer wants to be linked to his son. He went on to say that his son is responsible for his own actions, and he can't be punished for his son's actions.

"A 21-year-old is old enough to decide what [he wants] to do or not do. We are all mature enough," said the devastated father.

