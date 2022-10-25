Sifiso Mkhwanazi who is accused of killing six suspected sex workers is being pressured to confess by his father

The defence lawyer asked for the accused’s father to be banned from visits him; however, the matter was not finalised

Magistrate Betty Khumalo told the court that confessions must be made voluntarily without any undue influence

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing six suspected sex workers is allegedly being pressured by his father to confess to the murder.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi is believed to have killed six suspected sex workers. Image: Getty image & @MnisiNkosikhona

Sifiso Mkhwanazi made his third appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 25 October.

Defence lawyer Khanyiswa Mkhabe asked for the accused’s father to be banned from visiting him. However, Magistrate Betty Khumalo said the matter was to be handled by the correctional services department.

The magistrate also stated that no one is entitled to compel the accused to confess. According to TimesLIVE, she added that confessions must be made voluntarily without any undue influence as a forced confession could negatively affect the course of justice.

The bodies of the six women were discovered in a panel beating workshop in the Joburg city centre earlier this month. Despite the discovery, Mkhwanazi is facing one count of murder; however, investigations are continuing.

EWN reported that the accused plans to apply for bail. His bail application is expected to take place during his next court appearance on Monday, 31 October.

Alleged Joburg serial killer suspected of killing 6 women beat a 2021 assault charge

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the 21-year-old man arrested after the corpses of six women were found at a Johannesburg panel beater had a previous rape charge filed against him.

The accused was arrested in June 2021 in connection to a sexual assault case. However, the complainant withdrew the case in 2022.

Though six bodies were found, the suspect was only charged with one count of premeditated murder when he briefly appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Tuesday, 11 October.

