A 21-year-old man is in police custody after he was linked to a deceased woman in Johannesburg

The man was arrested after residents complained there was a funny smell coming from one of the rooms

South Africans are shocked that a 21-year-old is linked to such horrific crimes and stated that it sounds like infamous serial killer Jeffery Dahmer's crimes

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service in Johannesburg has arrested a 21-year-old man after six bodies were found in a building in the city on Sunday, 10 October.

A 21-year-old man is being charged with the murder of six women found in a Johannesburg building. Images: Stock images & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The police were alerted about the Johannesburg building after residents complained about a foul smell coming from one of the rooms and found a woman's body.

According to SABC News, the suspect was arrested because he was the last person to be seen with the deceased. Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili explained that while some officers questioned the suspect, some returned to the building and found five more bodies outside the building in a makeshift workshop and dumpster.

Muridili added that identifying the other bodies might take a while because they were found in the late stages of decomposition. However, they will be identified through a forensic investigation, reports News24.

South Africans react

@MoloiNoks said:

"I hate that instead of him being jailed he'll be sent for mental evaluation and let go nje kanjalo"

@0mega_tenten said:

"Tell us his nationality because I refuse to believe that a 21-year-old South African is capable of such…we aren’t living in Iraq, Pakistan, Nigeria or Iran for our 21-year-olds to be capable of such."

@Cookoo98239664 said:

"There's something seriously wrong with some of the people in this country."

@rholm_charlene said:

"Panelbeating gang☹️he didn’t do it alone."

@malusimudau_ said:

"Jeffrey Dahmer vibes I'm getting."

@Great_lioness said:

"6 bodies! Maybe at some point he got tired of hiding them."

