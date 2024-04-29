Mpumalanga's SASSA has offered its Mkhondo staff counselling after footage emerged showing two employees conducting rituals in the office

The Agency told Briefly News that employees stationed at that office were temporarily working from the Mkhondo Community Hall

SASSA explained that it was investigating the matter to determine if consequence management could be taken

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

SASSA offers staff linked to Mkhondo office counselling following a video of men allegedly performing a ritual in the office. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Social Security Agency has called on its Employee Wellness unit to counsel its employees in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

SASSA steps in after office rituals

The intervention comes after two people were caught on camera allegedly performing rituals in the Agency’s Mkhondo office on 17 April 2024.

A clip shared by @MDNnewss on X showed one person walking around the office while the other stood in the same position.

SASSA’s Mpumalanga spokesperson, Senzeni Ngubeni, told Briefly News that the Agency’s staff was working from the Mkhondo Community Hall until the deep cleaning of the offices was completed.

Ngubeni added that SASSA had launched a probe into the incident:

“The entire matter is currently under investigation to determine if consequence management can be taken.”

South Africans share their views

Some netizens felt that South Africans needed to be open-minded about other people's cultural practices, while the duo's actions shocked others.

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"People should normalize praying."

@nata_ngwe added:

"They must call in another Sangoma to do the cleansing "

@tumelokh commented:

It's ridiculous to close offices because of witchcraft. Come on! All because it was caught on camera! These things happen all the time without being caught on camera & life goes on.

@Naledi_Dube pointed out:

"Real Sangomas wouldn’t be caught on camera. Just saying ."

@maero_R concludes:

"It won't work, people are wasting money for nothing. Prayer conquers all."

SAPS closes N1 in Limpopo for Sangomas cleansing ceremony

Briefly News reported that police took an unconventional approach to address the rising incidents on the N1 route.

Officers temporarily closed the route in Limpopo to allow sangomas to perform an annual cleansing ceremony.

This move aimed to ensure the safety of travellers during the festive season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News