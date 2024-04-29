Police have launched a business robbery probe after criminals broke into the IEC's Parktown offices on 27 April 2024

Reports suggest that the culprits entered the IEC's premises, ransacked it and made off with a laptop

The break-in comes a month before South Africans head to the polls for the national General Election

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Gauteng police were investigating a business robbery after burglars stole a laptop from the IEC's Houghton offices. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng police launched a business robbery investigation after a burglary was reported at one of the IEC’s Jo’burg offices.

A laptop stolen from IEC offices

According to , the culprits who broke into the Houghton offices ransacked the premises and made off with a laptop:

The crime comes as the country prepares for the General Election scheduled for 29 May 2024.

A report by SowetanLIVE states that it’s unclear how the burglary occurred or what data was on the stolen laptop.

Citizens question IEC security measures

Many netizens wondered about the level of security at IEC offices, especially in the build-up to the General Election.

@Mphikeleli95942 asked:

“What is happening in this country? ”

@Duncan30414908 pointed out:

“There’s always a story with IEC...Who remembers the blank ballot drama from 2019...How closely are these things related...Even at a critical time during the Zondo commission, they took laptops.”

@RNaidoo added:

“@IECSouthAfrica are just useless as our governing body. We see Corruption galore with the coming elections. ”

@DTMalindi suggested:

“A Special Tactical Team should be guarding the premises leading to the elections.”

@mzansi_we questioned:

“Where were the security guards? They should be held accountable for the burglary.”

IEC believes law police will prevent Election violence

Briefly News reported that the IEC would work with law enforcement to ensure the elections run smoothly.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said this during a media briefing on the upcoming General Election.

Mamabolo said he was confident in the country's law enforcement agencies.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News