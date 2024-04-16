The Independent Electoral Commission confirmed that security agencies are ready to prevent violence from breaking out during the elections

The country will be heading to the polls on 29 May, and the IEC said that law enforcement will make sure that the elections run smoothly

It also announced that 35 political parties will be contesting the national, provincial and legislative elections

PRETORIA – The Independent Electoral Commission is ready to hit the floor running and will work with law enforcement to ensure the 29 May elections go smoothly.

Law enforcement agencies ready for elections

According to TimesLIVE, the IEC hosted a media briefing on 16 April to brief the nation about the upcoming elections, which will take place on 29 May. CEO Sy Mamabolo expressed confidence in the country's law enforcement agencies.

"As far as security matters are concerned, the country's security agencies are responsible for acting and I am sure they have plans to safeguard the elections, the election materials, the IEC staff, voters and the property of all South Africans," he said.

15 political parties contest on 3 tiers

The IEC also confirmed that 15 political parties will contest for seats in the National Assembly, the provincial government and the nine legislatures. 31 political parties will be first-time contestants. These include the MK Party, headed by former president Jacob Zuma, and Build One SA, headed by the Democratic Alliance's former leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Mamabolo further confirmed that 27.79 million people registered to vote during the elections and will receive three ballot papers to elect candidates of their choice in the National and provincial legislatures.

