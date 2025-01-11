Law enforcement officers stopped a luxury McLaren on Kommetjie Road near Cape Town

The vehicle was linked to a crime in Boksburg, Gauteng before it was spotted in the Western Cape

South Africans found it hilarious that criminals would use a sports car for criminal activities

WESTERN CAPE – Criminals in the country have expensive tastes, and social media is loving them for them.

The impounding of a luxury McLaren sports car has got social media talking, as citizens can’t believe local criminals would use it as a getaway car.

The car was impounded on 11 January 2025 after law enforcement officers were able to stop it.

Car stopped in Kommetjie near Cape Town

According to Safety and Security Mayco member Alderman JP Smith, law enforcement officers received a tip-off that the luxury vehicle was spotted in Kommetjie.

The vehicle was implicated in a crime in Boksburg in Gauteng, and many were looking for it.

It was eventually spotted on Kommetjie Road near Cape Town, and multiple law enforcement vehicles were used to bring it to a stop, preventing any chance of escape.

“If you saw the McLaren around the Deep South on Friday evening under police protection, it was not a VIP. The luxury sports car was on its way to the pound,” Smith said at the time.

Social media amused by getaway vehicle

The news amused many social media users, as they joked about how criminals were committing crimes in a sports car.

@Markosonke1 said:

“Cape Town residents seeing a McLaren pulling up for a robbery: “Ah, crime must be paying well these days.” 🤔💸😂”

Tlou Makoela joked:

“Imagine being robbed by a McLaren. That time, they just robbed you of a Samsung A05 and Powerbank.”

Queen Lee Mothupi laughed:

“They think we are in Hollywood movies😂.”

Mzukisi Silandela stated:

“McLaren to commit a crime. No respect for the brand.”

Portia Max said:

“Shem, they wanted to play their own Fast and Furious.”

Unathi Bholitye added:

“They just introduced something new that we see only in films and abroad. Imagine a McLaren being your getaway car. Fanc🔥.”

Dumisani Nkalanga joked:

“McLaren to steal laptops and pens.”

Thokozani Malefetse said:

“And they chose a conspicuous car to commit crime? How clever.”

Muzie Sandile Butlez laughed:

“They thought they were in Grand Theft Auto🤣.”

Yaka Dumisa said:

“Committing crime in supercars, what taste.”

Calvin Fosta Ndlovu added:

“Luxurious thieves.”

