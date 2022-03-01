The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported that for the first time since May last year, South Africa has recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths is now at 99 412 after 183 deaths were recorded in the past 48 hours

South Africans are optimistic that the pandemic is coming to an end and hope that the state of disaster will come to an end

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded zero Covid-related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) issued a statement on Monday evening, 28 February, stating that no one has died of Covid-19 related complications, a first since May 2020.

According to News24, the NICD stated it was still executing an audit into the overall number of deaths, however, 183 had occurred in the previous 48 hours. The total number of verified deaths now stands at 99 412.

South Africa has for the first time since May 2020 recorded no Covid19 related deaths. Image: Pierre Crom

Source: Getty Images

In the 24 hours leading up to the announcement of the statement, 785 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the country. This equates to a positivity rate of 5.7%. There were 3 674 042 laboratory-confirmed illnesses as of Monday.

The NICD recorded that the Gauteng province has the highest number of new infections with 318 new Covid-19 cases recorded, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

South Africans feel the pandemic is ending

@LifecoachRabia said:

"I said it from the start - let something fear-provoking happen and see how quick global media switches and COVID ceases to become an issue. Leading the world by the nose, one mass media report by the next. The fact that even YouTube and FB still control what is posted is proof."

@Mark81607413 said:

"So, Russia invades Ukraine and covid is suddenly no longer an issue "

@ubanaem said:

"The highest drop in the daily positivity rate of late, even in daily infections and daily deaths likewise. Hopefully sign of the good to come."

@ChampagneComms said:

"Can we drop the State of Disaster now?"

@CollocottConnor said:

"Okay, can you end the masks and fully cancel the "state of emergency"?"

@HeinSelvin said:

"When the war is over, Covid will continue."

