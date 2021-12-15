A group of criminals robbed a First National Bank in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, December

The armed group comprising of four individuals entered the bank and stole money from customers who were there to make cash deposits

A Reaction Unit South Africa officer was first on the scene of the crime after he was notified about the robbery by a passerby

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

UMHLANGA - Police in KwaZulu-Natal is looking for a group of robbers who managed to steal managed R200 000 from a First National Bank at Crescent Shopping Center in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The bank heist took place on Wednesday afternoon, 15 December at around 1pm.

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was first on the scene after a passerby notified a member of RUSA that a bank robbery was taking place.

Reaction Unit South Africa responded to a bank robbery in Umhlanga KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

The RUSA official was then informed that four armed men had entered the bank and robbed two people who had just made large cash deposits.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram told Briefly News that one person had just sold his car and was at the bank to make a cash deposit of R150 000. The other person was depositing R50 000.

"One of the customers was deprived of R150 000 which was the proceeds from the sale of his vehicle. A second person was robbed of R50 000," says Balram.

Witness say the four suspects used a silver Porsche with NUR registration plates as their getaway vehicle. The make and model of the luxury car has not been identified yet.

The victims of the robbery were not injured during the incident.

“It’s like they want to get robbed”: Cash in transit heist has peeps debating

Briefly News previously reported that pictures of the aftermath of yet another cash-in-transit heist are circulating on the internet, with many peeps convinced it's definitely time for South Africa to go cashless.

According to Twitter user, @Abramjee the incident took place near Carltonville in Gauteng. Looking at the images shared, many social media sleuths are convinced a damaged black Mercedez Benz was used as a decoy when it collided with the money van.

Others really want cash to be taken off the roads for motorists safety, suggesting helicopters be used to transport the money in future.

Check out some more social media reactions to the shocking pictures below:

@Medassimo said:

"High time the country becomes cashless."

@bophelo_papa said:

"Mercedes Benz whether old or new is always used as a decoy."

@MsB1ack said:

"It seems time to use helicopters to transport the money is now, hauwa this cash vans put our lives in danger on the road, bo tsotsi do not care of collateral damage, as long as their mission is carried out."

Source: Briefly.co.za