Jessica Motaung's journey from First Princess at Miss South Africa to becoming a powerful sports executive demonstrates her versatility and strong personal brand

As Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica spearheaded the transformation of Kaizer Chiefs into a lifestyle brand

Beyond her business achievements, Jessica is a mentor and advocate for gender inclusion in sports

Jessica Motaung is a name that resonates with elegance, leadership, and legacy.

As the Marketing and Commercial Director of Kaizer Chiefs, she has become one of the most influential women in South African sport.

But behind the boardroom brilliance lies a woman of many layers.

Jessica is passionate about empowering young women in sports and business.Image/Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Beauty Queen Before the Boardroom

Before becoming a sports executive, Jessica made waves on the beauty pageant circuit.

She was crowned First Princess at the Miss South Africa pageant in 1997 and represented the country in Miss World the same year.

Her pageant journey gave her confidence, media training, and a global outlook that she would later apply in business.

An Academic with Global Credentials

Jessica studied marketing and management in the United States at the University of Atlanta.

Her education abroad exposed her to international business strategies, which she would later use to revolutionize the Kaizer Chiefs brand.

The Architect Behind the Lifestyle Brand

Many fans see the glamour of Kaizer Chiefs’ merchandise and digital presence, but few know that Jessica helped build the brand’s commercial empire.

She spearheaded marketing campaigns, licensing deals, and fan engagement strategies that turned Chiefs into more than just a football club.

Family First, Always

Despite her high-profile role, Jessica remains grounded in family. She is a proud mother and often credits her parents—especially her father, Kaizer Motaung—for instilling values of resilience, discipline, and vision.

Mentor to Many, Voice for Women in Sport

In recent years, Jessica Motaung has significantly impacted African football.

As a member of the CAF Women’s Football Committee, she contributes to the growth of women’s football across the continent.

Additionally, she was elected First Deputy Chairperson of the African Clubs Association in 2023, where she advocates for the commercialization and development of African football clubs.

Motaung has also been a strong proponent for a Kaizer Chiefs women's football team, actively working towards its establishment.

Through these roles, she continues to shape the future of African football, particularly in promoting women’s involvement in the sport.

Jessica is passionate about empowering young women in sports and business.Image/Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Jessica is passionate about empowering young women in sports and business.

Through various mentorship platforms and panel discussions, she has been a vocal advocate for greater gender inclusion in leadership roles. Jessica Motaung is more than a surname or a seat at the table — she is a force shaping South African sports culture, one decision, one campaign, and one quiet revolution at a time.

Dr. Kaizer Motaung overcomes challenges to secure Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, faced significant challenges in acquiring the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, describing the process as "not a pleasant acquisition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News