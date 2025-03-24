“She’s So Hot”: Woman Gushes Over Young Engen Employee

TikTok user Vuyokazi Pitso took to her social media account to share with app users that she was in awe of another woman's beauty

The young woman she saw was an employee at Engen in King William's Town, now known as Qonce, in the Eastern Cape

Other people in the comment section also gushed over the employee's beauty, while others were proud to see Vuyokazi hyping up another woman

A woman visiting an Engen garage couldn't help but gush over one of the employees. Images: @vuyopitso

While South Africa is known as the Rainbow Nation, there is no doubt it can also be referred to as the Nation of Beauty, thanks to the gorgeous humans residing in the country.

One local woman couldn't help but shout out another young woman for her looks, leaving internet users in agreement.

Engen employee stuns woman

Taking to her TikTok account, a woman named Vuyokazi Pitso shared a video of herself meeting an Engen employee working in Qonce, (formally King William's Town), who complimented her on her eyes. Vuyokazi saw this as an opportunity to also acknowledge the young woman's beauty.

She told her TikTok followers:

"Guys, one thing about South Africans: they are gorge. Look at this hun. She's so hot.

"I don't know her. You can't have her number. She's not looking."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the beauty

While some people took an interest in the Engen employee, others applauded the content creator for being a girl's girl by complimenting the young woman on her beauty.

Mzansi internet users loved that Vuyokazi showed the Engen employee love. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

@nnkululekoshongwe laughed and added in the comments:

"What Engen is this then? Tell me right now. We are not playing here."

Referring to an evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate, @enrique.morley noted:

"She looks like Ashley."

@djteecita happily told the online community:

"This is why I love South Africans. I love both of them. Their energy and everything are just so beautiful."

@user121292929845 shared their thoughts with app users:

"Ladies at garages along the N12 to Cape Town from Jozi are seriously gorgeous. From Klerkdorp, you will also see the most beautiful ladies."

@themandowntheroad_ said to the public:

"The most attractive woman you'll see in South Africa will really be in the most 'everyday' places like Clicks or something like this."

A proud @waynealdrin77 stated to the Engen customer:

"I love you and how you acknowledged another gorgeous lady. Keep shining."

The young Engen employee in the TikTok video, @itslulu_gurl17, also entered the woman's comment section and wrote to her:

"It was a pleasure meeting you, babes. I'm glad we had the chance to connect."

