“He Came Back Stronger”: SA Amazed Seeing Riky Rick’s Lookalike Working at Engen

A man in Gauteng surprised the online community when he showed an Engen petrol attendant who looked like the late rapper Riky Rick

The musician, who was married with two children, passed away in 2022 after reportedly battling with depression

One social media user who watched the TikTok video of the doppelganger stated that even the voice was the same

Mzansi was surprised to see Riky Rick's lookalike at a petrol station. Images: MIGUEL MEDINA, Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

We go about our daily lives not knowing that somewhere in the world, there may be someone who looks just like us - an extraordinary reminder of how unique yet connected people are.

A man in Gauteng was taken aback when he spotted a worker at Engen who had a striking resemblance to the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

Another Riky Rick doppelganger

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick's 'twin' was spotted at groove with the late rapper AKA's lookalike and had the internet buzzing. Well, that doesn't seem to be the only person who resembles the musician behind the track Stay Shining.

While at the petrol station, TikTokker @habanaloka shared on his account a clip of a petrol attendant filling up the vehicle in which he sat. After the man shouted the name Riky, the Engen employee approached the camera and uttered the rapper's famous words:

"We never die. We multiply."

Take a look at the late Riky Rick's doppelganger in the TikTok video below:

About Riky Rick's passing

Born Rikhado Makhado, the record producer and entrepreneur died on 23 February 2022. According to reports, it was alleged that he took his own life at his estate home in Johannesburg after suffering from depression.

Before his death, Riky took to X (formally known as Twitter) account and tweeted the following:

"I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

The award-winning artist left behind his wife Bianca and two children, Maik and Jordan.

Riky Rick's lookalike stuns Mzansi

A few local members of the online community took to the post's comment section and shared how surprised they were to see someone resemble the late Boss Zonke hitmaker.

@phillyjones089 told app users:

"He came back stronger. Welcome back, Makhado."

@n_e_o_22 humoured the TikTokker when they said about the well-known oil company:

"Engen and hiring celebrity doppelgangers."

@lungza007 got emotional in the comments when they noted the following:

"Even the voice, and then he spoke in English."

@lebodjsoso was also surprised and said to the online community:

"He actually looks like him."

An astonished @leratomalestane added in the comment section:

"Haibo bathong. He said that we don't die, we multiply. Yoh."

Source: Briefly News