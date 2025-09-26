Dr Musa Mthombeni recently participated in the online trend of people showing off their bush getaways

The famous influencer and former TV personality shared a glimpse of his recent holiday and hinted at taking the trips quite often

His post sparked a cocktail of reactions from the online community, both of admiration and criticism

Dr Musa Mthombeni wasn't going to let the bush getaway trend pass him by without sharing some pictures from his own.

Started by Twitter (X) user Kagiso_x, who trended on 23 September 2023 for taking his girlfriend on a luxurious safari stay, social media users quickly joined the trend to share pictures of their own vacations, and Dr Musa was not about to miss out.

Taking to his X page on 25 September, the charismatic doctor and former YoTV presenter shared pictures from his stay at the breathtaking Rosemary Hill in Pretoria.

He stayed at the stunning Zenkaya accommodation, which is famous for its green modular design. It goes for R3,750 per unit, per night in 2025, with the 2026 and 2027 rates being R3,950.

Musa snapped some photos of his parked Mercedes-Benz V-Class, as well as the spectacular scenery. He also hinted at the frequency of his bush breaks

"Every week or monthly, every chance you get."

His post serves as just a small glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle. Not only is Musa famous for frequently showing off his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, on social media, but he is also a known globetrotter.

The couple goes on multiple vacations a year and recently returned from Hong Kong, where they went for their anniversary holiday.

Fans and followers obsessed over the bush break content, and Dr Musa's post had many people convinced that the doctor may be a secret millionaire.

See the pictures from Dr Musa's bush holiday below:

Fans react to Dr Musa Mthombeni's post

Online users joked that the bush getaway trend came to an end the moment Dr Musa joined. Read their comments below:

onetimepantsula said:

"We can close this, guys. Musa is here, last number."

Pearl_Khumalo_ wrote:

"Bush getaway challenge officially closed, it's been fun!"

itsKhutsoR94 hyped Dr Musa up:

"Ghabadiya of love and getaways enters the chat, DR MUSA!"

Thabo_Tshisi trolled the doctor:

"You could've just let us poor people enjoy this, you know."

ZingMiester joked:

"There was never going to be a world where YOU miss out on a challenge like this one."

HangwiBrave raved:

"The king of love entered the chat."

Meanwhile, others were inspired to plan their vacations with their partners:

wdymjeongie said:

"No, hey, I need to get this bag up so I can spoil my girlfriend."

MrShortPick wrote:

"I really need to work hard, my stekkie kinda deserves such."

MaboeNdi posted:

"Seriously planning on recreating this in 2028."

