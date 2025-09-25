South African presenter Karabo Ntshweng was overjoyed as she celebrated her anniversary with her husband

The former YoTV presenter went down memory lane and shared pictures of her and her hubby to mark the incredible milestone

Fans and peers flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages to celebrate the lovebirds' anniversary

TV personality Karabo Ntshweng-Molotlhanyi and her husband celebrated their anniversary. Image: karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

It's a special day for South African radio and TV personality Karabo Ntshweng-Molotlhanyi and her husband as they mark a major milestone in their marriage.

The veteran broadcaster, famous for her days on YoTV, celebrated her 15th anniversary with her husband David on 25 September. She couldn't wait to share the news with her online community.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 5FM presenter shared 15 pictures to celebrate 15 years with her husband.

She went down memory lane with some old pictures from earlier in their relationship, from vacations to their graduation, and her caption was short and sweet:

"15 pics for 15 years. Happy anniversary, my husband, David."

Karabo Ntshweng and her husband celebrated 15 years together. Image: karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2022 with a lavish wedding ceremony with loved ones to commemorate their years-long romance.

After receiving what was expected to be a major surprise from her hubby on Valentine's Day, there's no telling what the couple has planned for their special day.

Online users admired the couple's longstanding relationship and flooded Karabo's comments with congratulations.

See Karabo's pictures below:

Fans show love to Karabo and David Molotlhanyi

Online users took to the comments section to celebrate the couple's anniversary, and many were inspired by their longstanding relationship. Read some of their comments below:

TV personality Hulisani Ravele said:

"Aarrgghhh!! Lerato le maaan! Happy anniversary to you and your husband, David."

yonaka_theledi wrote:

"This is beautiful. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! A truly incredible journey to see in 15 pictures."

noni_khumalo gushed over the couple:

"What a beautiful union."

athenkosi_baliso added:

"Happiest of anniversaries to my faves!"

sharyberry_m responded:

"Marrying your best friend type of love."

Fans congratulated Karabo Ntshweng and her husband, David, on their milestone. Image: karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

kagiso__kgaphola commented:

"Love is such a beautiful thing. Happy anni Kari, cheers to a lifetime of 15 years to you and Dezza."

according2leigh celebrated:

"Happy anniversary, Mr and Mrs M. So proud of you. UNkulunkulu Ani cover under his wing. Our is 22, started when I was 15 and he was 18."

firstladytshepi gushed over the couple:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations to you two!"

dtumza admired:

"Literally growing up together."

zola_hashatsi posted:

"I love you guys. Happy anniversary, friend."

