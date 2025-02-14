Karabo Ntshweng is excited for Valentine's Day as her husband, David, told her to be ready for a surprise at 17:30

Fans and fellow celebrities reacted with joy to her post, expressing love for her happy marriage

Karabo and David, who celebrated their second anniversary, had a stunning Tswana traditional wedding and a whimsical white wedding after getting engaged in 2021

Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng is among the few lucky ladies who will enjoy Valentine's Day this year. The media personality could not hide her excitement as she shared a message from her husband, David.

Karabo Ntshweng can't wait for Valentine's Day

It's the month of love and fans and fellow celebrities are all over social media showing off how they are celebrating Valentine's Day. While many South Africans are waiting to see how the uncontested queen of Valentine's Day, Lerato Kganyago, will celebrate this year, media personality Karabo Ntshweng is excited about what her hubby has in store for her.

Taking to her X page, Karabo revealed to her fans that she was looking forward to her husband, David's Valentine's Day surprise. The ecstatic wife shared that her man told her to be ready today. The post read:

@KaraboNtshweng wrote:

"Husband just told me to be ready at 17:30 tomorrow 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Fans react to Karabo Ntshweng's post

Social media users were happy to see their fav media personality in love and happy. Many said they can't wait for more Valentine's Day content from the star, as they also want to see what David has planned for his beautiful wife.

@mogodijnkgapele said:

"Your story matter makes me to feel like it was me..."

@Wano_Mo commented:

"Must be nice. ♥️😍 love it for you my sister."

@ThandokaMzimela added:

"I love romance!! You deserve it all!"

@ZandileThys1734 said:

"My boyfriend too saanaaaa, 17:00 - I’m so excited. 🥰😂❤️"

@GugulaMaJobe_ said:

"Lucky wife💗"

What you need to know about Karabo Ntshweng and David's marriage

The two lovebirds, who recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary, got engaged in September 2021. The sweet couple tied the knot in a beautiful Tswana traditional wedding a year after their engagement. She turned heads with pictures of her red-and-black-themed bachelorette in the bush.

She did not end there; she also shared pictures from her stylish pre-wedding photoshoot, and her whimsical white wedding was the cherry on top. Karabo also shared pictures from her welcoming ceremony on her various social media platforms.

