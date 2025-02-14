Minnie Dlamini is a spoiled girl after seemingly receiving a brand new Porsche for Valentine's Day

The media personality flaunted her alleged gift from her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, and fans are feeling the heat

Mzansi congratulated Minnie on her new gift and praised her man for treating her like a queen

Minnie Dlamini's boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, seemingly bought her a Porsche for Valentine’s Day. Images: minniedlamini, brianmonaisa

Did Minnie Dlamini's new man just gift her a new car? That's what fans think, and social media is going crazy!

Brian Monaisa seemingly gifts Minnie Dlamini a new car

Mzansi's new it couple, Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa's relationship is the hot topic, and they keep giving peeps something to talk about.

After going public about their controversial romance and seemingly rubbing it in the face of Monaisa's ex, it looks like Minnie has more news to share.

She shared a Valentine's Day post on her Instagram page, gushing over her man for "loving her loudly," and posted their photo together, while in another slide, the media personality posed beside a brand new Porsche.

"Roses are red, our favorite colour is blue. Happy Valentine’s Day from me to you. Thank you for loving me and loving me loudly. Happy Valentine’s Day, motho waka."

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the doctor boasted about their relationship and posted the same picture of Minnie's new car:

"'Me: I think they’re getting sick of us.'

"'Her: Yeah, maybe don’t post today.'

"'Me: But it’s Valentine’s Day!'"

Here's what Mzansi said about Minnie Dlamini's new car

Peeps are losing it and raved over Minnie's Valentine's Day gift, saying she deserved all the love:

omontle_thato said:

"Guys, @minniedlamini alone. Nobody is more deserving of this. Sis, enjoy and love him as loud as you want to."

South African singer, MaWhoo, wrote:

"Happiness looks good on you."

Mzansi radio personality, Thando Thabethe, posted:

"Love this for you!"

sibisinozipho reacted:

"My beauty is crashing the internet today. Who doesn’t love being loved loudly?"

Local actress, Amanda du Pont, added:

"My sister, you deserve it all."

lamkhonta_nucky exclaimed:

"A whole Porsche!"

__odoziaku responded:

"Aww! I’m so happy for you, Minnie!"

Minnie Dlamini graces Forbes Africa cover

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini's Forbes 30 Under 50 cover.

While many fans praised the star's resilience and career growth, others bashed the image chosen for her cover.

