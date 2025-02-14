Minnie Dlamini Seemingly Gets Porsche for Valentine’s Day From New Boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa
- Minnie Dlamini is a spoiled girl after seemingly receiving a brand new Porsche for Valentine's Day
- The media personality flaunted her alleged gift from her boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, and fans are feeling the heat
- Mzansi congratulated Minnie on her new gift and praised her man for treating her like a queen
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Did Minnie Dlamini's new man just gift her a new car? That's what fans think, and social media is going crazy!
Brian Monaisa seemingly gifts Minnie Dlamini a new car
Mzansi's new it couple, Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa's relationship is the hot topic, and they keep giving peeps something to talk about.
After going public about their controversial romance and seemingly rubbing it in the face of Monaisa's ex, it looks like Minnie has more news to share.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She shared a Valentine's Day post on her Instagram page, gushing over her man for "loving her loudly," and posted their photo together, while in another slide, the media personality posed beside a brand new Porsche.
"Roses are red, our favorite colour is blue. Happy Valentine’s Day from me to you. Thank you for loving me and loving me loudly. Happy Valentine’s Day, motho waka."
Meanwhile, in a separate post, the doctor boasted about their relationship and posted the same picture of Minnie's new car:
"'Me: I think they’re getting sick of us.'
"'Her: Yeah, maybe don’t post today.'
"'Me: But it’s Valentine’s Day!'"
Here's what Mzansi said about Minnie Dlamini's new car
Peeps are losing it and raved over Minnie's Valentine's Day gift, saying she deserved all the love:
omontle_thato said:
"Guys, @minniedlamini alone. Nobody is more deserving of this. Sis, enjoy and love him as loud as you want to."
South African singer, MaWhoo, wrote:
"Happiness looks good on you."
Mzansi radio personality, Thando Thabethe, posted:
"Love this for you!"
sibisinozipho reacted:
"My beauty is crashing the internet today. Who doesn’t love being loved loudly?"
Local actress, Amanda du Pont, added:
"My sister, you deserve it all."
lamkhonta_nucky exclaimed:
"A whole Porsche!"
__odoziaku responded:
"Aww! I’m so happy for you, Minnie!"
Minnie Dlamini graces Forbes Africa cover
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini's Forbes 30 Under 50 cover.
While many fans praised the star's resilience and career growth, others bashed the image chosen for her cover.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za