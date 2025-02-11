South African media personality Minnie Dlamini graces Forbes Africa's Over 30 Under 50 list, celebrating her transition from TV personality to businesswoman

Fans applaud Minnie’s resilience and career growth, with many supporting her rise beyond the entertainment industry

The cover photo has mixed reactions, with some fans criticising the image choice in response to the feature

Minnie Dlamini celebrates her feature on Forbes Africa’s Over 30 Under 50 list, marking a major career milestone as she tackles being a TV star and a businesswoman. Image: Minnie Dlamini

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini is making headlines as the cover star for Forbes Africa’s prestigious Over 30 Under 50 list. The digital cover celebrates her journey from beloved TV personality to businesswoman.

The announcement, which she proudly shared on X, has been met with excitement from fans, with many praising her resilience and career evolution. However, as with any significant accolade, critics also question whether she fits the profile of other honourees.

Minnie’s journey: From TV darling to businesswoman

Minnie first stole Mzansi’s heart when she entered the entertainment scene as a presenter on Live Amp. She quickly became a household name, hosting major award shows and securing acting roles. However, her ambitions went beyond the screen.

In recent years, Minnie has ventured into business, launching her skincare brand, MD Beauty, which she later liquidated. Additionally, she ventured into TV production, event hosting and endorsements, further solidifying her brand beyond entertainment.

Fans celebrate Minnie’s achievement.

Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages for Minnie. Many fans see this as a well-deserved moment for the star and applaud her ability to stay relevant and expand her career. However, in a turn of events, fans have come out to criticise the cover picture instead of her selection as the cover girl.

One user, @Emmy_Jiyane, commented:

"Wow, why did they choose this picture, though".

Another fan, @Blaq_Mo, added:

"Congrats but photoshop has messed-up up everything artistic".

While @SirDavid_Dashe questioned:

"Is it true that you pay to be on this magazines?".

Another X user, @okjabu commented:

"congratulations 😂😭🙈".

@Katlego1143557 wrote:

"Big Things baby🎉🙌🏽🎉🙌🏽😭🎉".

Minnie Dlamini’s cover photo for Forbes Africa receives mixed reactions, with some fans commenting on the choice of image while still celebrating her achievement. Image: Minnie Dlamini

What this means for Minnie’s career

Regardless of the mixed reactions, this is a significant career milestone. Being featured by Forbes Africa adds credibility to Minnie’s brand and could open more doors for her in the business world.

Minnie Dlamini’s Forbes Africa feature has again put her in the spotlight, sparking conversations about success, longevity, and influence in the entertainment industry.

Minnie Dlamini is in a new relationship.

This is not the first time Minnie Dlamini has been central to a significant public debate. Just recently, Briefly News reported that Minnie has recently hinted on her Instagram story that she wants her divorce to get finalised. This comes after her surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their romance on his social media account.

Monaisa also took a photo of himself and Dlamini to his social media about a week and a half ago and shared it in a since-deleted Instagram post. In the post, he revealed that he was Dlamini's plus-one at a friend's 50th birthday party in Cape Town.

