Dr Brian Monaisa shows off his girlfriend Minnie Dlamini in his latest Instagram photo
- Celebrity surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa recently shared a photo of his media personality girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini
- This comes after the actress and TV personality recently soft-launched him on her Instagram story
- The TV producer and celebrity doctor recently attended a friend's 50th birthday in Cape Town
Popular surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa recently shared a photo of himself and Minnie Dlamini in Cape Town.
The celebrity doctor, who recently trended on social media after his baby mama, Neema Aloyce, dragged him and shared a photo of them on his Instagram account.
This comes after Dlamini teased a photo of herself and Monaisa on her Instagram story.
The celebrity doctor, Brian Monaisa took to his Instagram account this weekend to post a photo of himself with Dlamini. He captioned the post:
"I was a +1 at the most fabulous 50th birthday party last weekend, Mrs Nomfundo Zondo had an epic event. Thanks for having us!"
South Africans react to photo
@steve_auton replied:
"Someone please keep liking my comment so that I keep seeing this post."
mami_selemela said:
"Couple ye country."
mams_sukinkwei replied:
"I’m such a fan of this relationship. It’s making so much sense to me! "
mambuyazio4 responded:
"Mina ngijabuliswa ukubona umkhaya wami ejabulile. (I am happy to see my home girl happy). She deserves all the happiness."
LondiMtshali2 said:
"If you dare break Minnie's heart, you'll have me to deal with. Take very good care of her."
Queen_roshnee replied:
"I love love them Minnie and Dokotela. So beautiful I pray your relationship lasts forever."
Sallykhambule responded:
"Oh wow. May the good Lord bless your relationship with my favourite @minniedlamini. She is a queen. Please go counselling and principle of marriage. May God be your rock."
MissSithole said:
"He loves her so much and I love it for them."
Dr Brian Monaisa confirms the relationship
In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Minnie Dlamini topped social media trends when her surgeon boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, shared photos of them on Instagram.
The celebrity doctor, who has a one-year-old son with Tanzanian businesswoman, Neema Aloyce, shared videos and photos of himself and Dlamini on his social media account.
