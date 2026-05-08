A woman posted a TikTok video showing people how much she loves the woman who worked as a domestic worker for her family

The lady shared photos on TikTok, all dedicated to how much she adores the woman who raised her

South Africans were touched by the wholesome caption that the young lady shared when she reflected fondly on the domestic worker

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A woman's TikTok shared on 7 May 2026 received attention from people who were moved by how much love she has for her domestic worker. The lady was happy to show people how she appreciated the woman who she says raised her.

A woman showed love to the domestic worker who raised her. Image: @cait701

Source: TikTok

The post on TikTok highlighted the impact that domestic workers have on the children at their jobs. People commented on the video, and they could relate to the woman who had a special place in her heart for her nanny.

In a post on TikTok by @cait701 shared photos of how much she appreciates her domestic worker. In the caption, the young lady details that she considered the older woman as her third parent. In the sweet message was a company by 8:00 back for the young lady when she was a kid with her nanny by her side, and they were smiling from ear to ear. In the next photo, she was much older and holding the domestic worker in a tight embrace and kissing her forehead. Watch the video below:

SA relates to lady's love for nanny

Many people thought that the lady and her domestic worker would be wholesome. Online users are also related to how much she loved the woman who worked for her family. Read the comments below:

The young lady raved about her family's domestic worker aging gracefully. Image: @cait701

Source: UGC

Alaska.Saint🎀 commented:

"This is sweet yea but deeper it hurts because their real kids wish this could have been them, but mama had to work."

Cait • xo the creator explained:

"I get you, but I do believe our dynamic is different from what most people would think. She has seen her child as much as what mine has seen me as well her son went to school with my mom and her siblings."

McFour added:

"I miss my Gogo 🥺 she was my Mother and friends cause I grew up with absent parents tho sooo she became my mom Ma Sarah I love you and miss you."

olivia added:

"I miss my second mom🥺she passed away during COVID. I will never forget her. I loved her so much❤️"

Aakifah said:

"I miss my caretaker, she took care of me since I was 3 months old bc my parents were always working. she passed away from cervical cancer when I was 16 and my heart always yearn to have her witness my major life stepping stones 🥲❤️❤️your lucky! Continue to cherish her❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

People were amused by a young man who let his domestic worker get a taste of his supercar.

South African's felt that domestic worker Thembi deserved a brand new car from her boss after seeing how she reacted to getting a test drive.

A domestic worker who saved her boss's child from drowning in a swimming pool, even though she did not know how to swim, moved many South Africans.

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Source: Briefly News