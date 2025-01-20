Tanzanian businesswoman, Neema Aloyce has apologised to TV personality Minnie Dlamini

This comes after the businesswoman alleged that Dlamini stole her baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa

Aloyce revealed in a statement on social media on Monday, 20 January that she was overcome with emotions

Neema Aloyce apologises to Minnie Dlamini. Images: Minnie Dlamini, Neymalyoce

Source: Twitter

Businesswoman, Neema Aloyce has apologised to actress and media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Aloyce trended on social media on Monday, 20 January when she claimed that Dlamini had broken her "happy" home and stolen her baby daddy, Dr Brian Monaisa.

This comes after the father of her son shared cosy photos, and videos of himself and Dlamini on his Instagram account a week ago.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared Aloyce's statement on Instagram after she admitted that she could have done better.

Inside Aloyce's statement

The Tanzanian businesswoman began her statement by revealing that she's hurt, and beyond broken.

"I come to you as a hurt, broken woman who was betrayed by the man she loved. I am not here to seek sympathy but to put things into perspective so that my family, child and I can move on and put this behind us," read the statement.

"The outbursts that were seen by thousands on IG yesterday were caused by frustration and anger caused by my ex-boyfriend. It does not however justify my actions in anyway", she says.

She also adds that she's always tries to practice emotional intelligence in many situations but felt like she was pushed to the limit yesterday.

She concludes by stating that she's learned her lesson and will never again hang her dirty laundry on social media.

"I also apologize to Minnie, even though she was part and parcel of my betrayal. I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation," she adds.

Minnie Dlamini and ex-husband rubbish rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband, Quinton Jones rubbished reports that she was unfaithful in her marriage.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged Jones filed for divorce after discovering that Dlamini was dating Edwin Sodi. Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones released a statement rubbishing the rumours.

