Minnie Dlamini is getting attention because of her love life once again after a video of her and a mystery man made rounds on X, formerly Twitter

The actress's alleged recent choice in the game of love has left many tongues wagging on social media

Online users shared their reaction after seeing photos of Minnie Dlamini with her alleged new love interest, Dr Brian Monaisa

Minnie Dlamini has been divorced from her former husband, Quinten Jones, for years. Many South Africans have been eager to see whether the media personality would find love again.

A post on X showed her videos with images of Minnie Dlamini and a man reportedly named Dr Brian Monaisa. Based on the images, people speculated about the actress's relationship status.

Minnie Dlamini linked to Dr Brian Monaisa

In a post shared by @MDNnewss, Minnie looked like she had a close relationship with a man allegedly named Dr Brian Monaisa. The clip showed pictures and videos of the two on presumable dates and a picnic. Watch the video below:

SA speculates about Minnie Dlamini's alleged boyfriend.

People shared their thoughts on the alleged development in Minnie's love life. Many shared their interpretations of the video. Read the comments below:

@tbuthelezi10 commented:

"I'm happy for Minnie Dlamini everybody deserves love."

@harleymamly wrote:

"She does not even look as in love as she did ke Itu and Quinton, especially Quinton 🥺"

@Ke__Lebohang said:

"As long she is happy."

@Matshepo143 asked:

"I wonder why men are so pained here 🤣"

@Nonhlan49906118 cheered:

"Wow, I am happy for you Ma Dlamini. You deserve all the happiness in Earth 🤞👏🥂"

@Calvin_Cros added:

"She did it again."

@NothileMaZondi gushed:

"She looks happy🤍"

Minnie Dlamini shows off gorgeous legs in video

Briefly News previously reported that the gorgeous Minnie Dlamini shared a video of her striking a pose and doing her walk. But many fans noticed that she also showed off her killer legs in the video.

In a viral video, award-winning South African media personality Minnie Dlamini shows off her gorgeous legs. Though some fans gushed over her, saying she worked hard for her body, others mocked her as usual.

Some people had hilarious reactions to the video, with many complimenting her gorgeous looks. There was a fair share of salty remarks. However, Minnie is never one to let messy trolls come for her.

