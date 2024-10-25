South African media personality Minnie Dlamini showed off her gorgeous legs in a viral video

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the video, with many complimenting her gorgeous looks

Although some fans gushed over her, saying she really worked hard for her body, others mocked her

Minnie Dlamini showed off her gorgeous body in a viral video. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The gorgeous Minnie Dlamini shared a video of her striking a pose and doing her walk. But many fans noticed that she also showed off her killer legs in the video.

Minnie Dlamini shows off gorgeous legs

In a viral video, award-winning South African media personality Minnie Dlamini shows off her gorgeous legs. Though some fans gushed over her, saying she worked hard for her body, others mocked her as usual.

@MDNnewss shared the video with the caption, "Minnie Dlamini showcase her walk."

Trolls and fans alike react to Minnie's body

Some people had hilarious reactions to the video, with many complimenting her gorgeous looks. However, there was a fair share of salty remarks. However, Minnie is never one to let messy trolls come for her.

Just recently, the former Rockville actress came with a strong clapback for all her haters, claiming that they have been trying to sabotage her business with lies behind her back.

"To all the people who are blocking my business with lies, and malicious intent, I been knowing… Remember one thing, you didn’t make me, and Karma exists."

This is how Mzansi reacted:

@Malesu_mokeona said:

"I understand why she doesn’t want a car no more."

@StHonorable

"Her catwalk skills make me think that she should have tried modelling."

@MaKoopano

"She really worked hard on that body 🔥 I just love her."

@VITO_G_Wagon

"Chris Excel can forget about his Single Mother advice . I would gladly be a Step Father here without shame."

Minnie Dlamini and Thapelo Mokoena's pictire gets SA making speculations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini's photo with actor Thapelo Mokoena had Mzansi buzzing with people, sparking relationship rumours.

The pair had netizens scratching their heads after seeing how cosy they were in their picture, questioning Thapelo Mokoena's loyalty to his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News