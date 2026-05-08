Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a firm promise to find the killers of Captain Louis Nel during his funeral recently

The video was shared on Facebook, leaving many viewers deeply moved and reassured by the General's unwavering resolve

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for Mkhwanazi’s leadership, with many describing his words as the confirmation they needed to feel safe

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stands at the podium to address mourners at an officer’s funeral. Image: @sndlazi / Dasen Thathiah

Source: Twitter

The streets of Mzansi were buzzing following a powerful declaration from the highest levels of police leadership.

The clip was shared by eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah on his Facebook account on 8 May 2026, where it gained massive comments from viewers who had full trust in the General.

During his address at the funeral of Captain Louis Nel, General Mkhwanazi spoke on behalf of the SAPS to a crowd of mourning family members and colleagues. He explained that, having walked a similar path himself, he understands the deep pain and frustration felt by the members of the force.

An assurance that criminals would be caught

The General expressed disbelief that a criminal could take the life of a highly trained operator. In Facebook user Dasen Thathiah's video, he gave his assurance to everyone that the perpetrators would be found “dead or alive”

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA responds to the manhunt declaration

The response from the public was overwhelming, with social media users praising the police officer for his commitment to bettering Mzansi. Many viewers expressed that they felt he was not bluffing and that he would truly find the cop killers. Some said his “dead or alive” comment was the confirmation they needed to see that the police are taking a stand against violent crime. Others shared that whenever the Mkwanazi speaks, they get emotional, noting that his passion gives his words a weight that few can match.

The General’s promise to find the cop’s killers was welcomed by many viewers. Image: @BafanaSurprise

Source: Twitter

User @Pelo Enkgaditshwang Shiyak'lenga said:

"He's not bluffing, he's going to find them."

User @Sanele Manzini Lesley commented:

"That's the confirmation we needed as the KZN burial committee, which means we will be attending funerals in the coming weeks and enjoy free beef stew meal with cold beers."

User @Siyanda Magadla shared:

"I don't know why I always become emotional when The General is speaking."

User @Sibongile Mngqibisa added:

"And we know he means it."

User @Sikhumbuzo Lukashe commented:

"He inspires confidence. I am sure even though the family is going through pain, when you hear such words, you will be at peace, knowing justice will be served."

User @hanah Mkhize said:

"Mkhwanazi is just 'hope' the moment he opens his mouth, he speaks life!"

3 Briefly News articles about General Mkhwanazi

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a degree and name it a Bachelor's in General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman jokingly shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Mkhwanazi embracing, and social media users reminded her that the police official was a married man.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News