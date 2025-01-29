Fan-favourite TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah recently impressed Mzansi with his isiXhosa language

The Grammy Awards TV host was recently in the country with his close friend Khaya Dlanga

South Africans took to Dlanga's video to applaud Noah for his ability to speak his mother tongue

Trevor Noah speaks isiXhosa in a viral video. Image: Trevor Noah

Source: Twitter

Award-winning TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah, who was recently announced as host of the Grammy Awards has impressed Mzansi with his ability to speak isiXhosa.

South Africans praised the actor and media personality's isiXhosa accent, who topped last week when his ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor accused him of being a thief.

Noah's close friend, Khaya Dlanga shared a video of the comedian on his TikTok account speaking his mother tongue. He captioned the video:

"Perfectly hand cut slices of bread."

In the TikTok video, an enthusiastic Noah is seen showing his friends how he cut the bread slices perfectly. He asks his friends:

"Uyazbona leza zslice?" (Do you see these slices).

South Africans respond to Noah's video

sgi responded:

"His still got a little bit of his Xhosa accent."

Joon said:

"I wouldn't let anyone touch the bread after such perfection."

Zoey said:

"Uyazibona, uyazibona. The pointing says it all."

tettehbotchway0 replied:

"If you grew up in the EC, you have a Xhosa accent when you speak the language."

Gift wrote:

"He probably missed speaking isiXhosa."

Venom said:

"I'm interested in who made the white bread dark-brown."

Orabile replied

"Oh, he’s very, very proud."

Zikisa Cale Sogaxa replied

"Tape measure was hidden behind him. Angeke Trevaaaa" (No ways Trevor).

Bridgette Modiegi Mo said:

"You can't not love him."

Grammy Award-winning musician performs in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Grammy Award-winning musician Kaytranada confirmed his lineup for the Johannesburg and Cape Town shows.

The music producer performed in Johannesburg and Cape Town this January. The famous producer, who is loved for his fusion of dance music returned to South Africa with some special guests as part of his album tour on 5 January 2025 in Cape Town and 11 January in Johannesburg:.

