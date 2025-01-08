Trevor Noah Accused of Theft by Ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor on Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’
- Jordyn Taylor, Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend, revealed on Netflix's Selling the City that the comedian borrowed and occasionally stole her jokes during their relationship
- Trevor Noah and Jordyn dated shortly after his 2015 move to the US, attending high-profile events like the 2018 MTV Movie Awards, where he won Best Host
- Trevor's journey from Soweto to global fame includes winning top awards and building relationships with Hollywood stars like Kevin Hart and Beyoncé
Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor is dropping bombshells about their relationship in the new Netflix show Selling the City. The American star recently made damning allegations against the South African comedian.
Jordyn Taylor is making headlines following her revelation about American-based South African comedian Trevor Noah. The star dated Noah soon after his move to the US in 2015. The couple served cute couple goals at several events, including the 2018 MTV Movie Awards, where Trevor bagged the Best Host award.
According to The South African, the singer-turned-real estate agent spoke about meeting Trevor on Twitter (X) when he was a nobody. She also revealed that Trevor used to borrow from her and would occasionally steal jokes from her. She said:
"Trevor borrowed me for material all the time. But he would also steal my material, a 100%."
What you need to know about Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah is undoubtedly one of South Africa's biggest exports. The star's rags-to-riches story has inspired many South Africans and others worldwide. Trevor has gone from walking the dusty streets of Soweto to filling up stadiums in big cities like London.
The South African comedian may have been a nobody when he started dating Jordyn, but he went on to win several top awards and create friendships with Hollywood's top brass, including Kevin Hart, John Legend, and Beyoncé Knowles.
