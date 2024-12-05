US Reality TV Star Kenya Moore Reveals Crush on Trevor Noah: "I Love a Smart Man"
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality TV star Kenya Moore has her eyes set on South African comedian Trevor Noah
- In a recent interview with The Shade Room, the former Miss USA said she has a huge crush on Trevor
- When asked what she likes about him, she said he is funny and smart, and those are the qualities she likes in a man
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
South African comedian Trevor Noah has charmed former Miss USA and businesswoman Kenya Moore.
Kenya Moore gushes over Trevor Noah
The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kenya Moore recently gushed over South African comedian Trevor Noah. Speaking to the US blog page, The Shade Room, Moore said she is crushing on Trevor.
On who her crush is, Moore responded, “Trevor Noah! That is my type all day long.”
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
What Kenya finds attractive in Trevor
Kenya continued by gushing over Trevor saying he is funny and smart, highlighting that those are the qualities she likes in a man.
“He’s funny, he’s attractive, he’s successful, he’s woke. I kind of love a smart man. I’ve never heard him talk about a wife, but if he is [married], I apologise,” she said.
Check out the post by @hollywoodunlocked on Instagram:
Why Trevor Noah is not married
The star's love life is fairly under the radar. However, in 2022, he spoke to Meghan Markle on her podcast about fatherhood.
“I want to be the kind of dad who appreciates the human being that I brought into the world. I think sometimes parents can be a-holes and be like, ‘I brought you into this world’," he said.
Noah then joked and said, "Yeah, I did not ask you to. You need to relax with that."
Speaking on the type of father he wants to be, Noah said, "I hope to be a dad who is soft and tough, fun and stern, someone who wants the best for my child and also is not afraid to engage with the child in me.”
Trevor Noah trolls Elon Musk
In a previous report from Briefly News, Space X CEO Elon Musk got trolled online by Trevor Noah.
Musk responded to President Joe Biden's claims that Musk was an illegal foreigner. The president claimed that Musk was supposed to be in the country on a student visa.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za