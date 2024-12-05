The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality TV star Kenya Moore has her eyes set on South African comedian Trevor Noah

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, the former Miss USA said she has a huge crush on Trevor

When asked what she likes about him, she said he is funny and smart, and those are the qualities she likes in a man

Kenya Moore said Trevor Noah is smart and funny. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

South African comedian Trevor Noah has charmed former Miss USA and businesswoman Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore gushes over Trevor Noah

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kenya Moore recently gushed over South African comedian Trevor Noah. Speaking to the US blog page, The Shade Room, Moore said she is crushing on Trevor.

On who her crush is, Moore responded, “Trevor Noah! That is my type all day long.”

What Kenya finds attractive in Trevor

Kenya continued by gushing over Trevor saying he is funny and smart, highlighting that those are the qualities she likes in a man.

“He’s funny, he’s attractive, he’s successful, he’s woke. I kind of love a smart man. I’ve never heard him talk about a wife, but if he is [married], I apologise,” she said.

Why Trevor Noah is not married

The star's love life is fairly under the radar. However, in 2022, he spoke to Meghan Markle on her podcast about fatherhood.

“I want to be the kind of dad who appreciates the human being that I brought into the world. I think sometimes parents can be a-holes and be like, ‘I brought you into this world’," he said.

Noah then joked and said, "Yeah, I did not ask you to. You need to relax with that."

Speaking on the type of father he wants to be, Noah said, "I hope to be a dad who is soft and tough, fun and stern, someone who wants the best for my child and also is not afraid to engage with the child in me.”

