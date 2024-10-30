Comedian Trevor Noah threw shade at Elon Musk after he responded to the illegal foreigner claims

This claim was made during the election campaign by President Joe Biden, who said he was supposed to be in the country using a student visa

This sparked a wide variety of responses from people online who said Trevor was not funny for what he said

Trevor Noah responded to Elon Musk's social media post regarding the allegations against him of being an illegal foreigner working in the United States.

Trevor Noah trolled Elon Musk after he was faced with illegal foreigner claims. Image: Stefanie Keenan/Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk accused od working in US illegally

According to The South African, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, labelled Elon Musk an illegal foreigner working in the country.

“He wasn’t in school, he was violating the law. And he’s talking about all these illegals coming our way?” Biden stated.

@teslaownersSV hit back at the claims made by President Joe Biden, saying Elon Musk was permitted to work in the United States.

"Hey, ⁦@POTUS, you are outright lying about Elon Musk’s status. He was allowed to work legally."

Elon Musk responded to the allegations of him being in the United States illegally:

"I was on a J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1-B. They know this, as they have all my records. Losing the election is making them desperate."

Trevor Noah responded to Elon's post and trolled him saying:

"Don’t listen to the haters, Elon, I get it. The government thought you were a student, but you identified as a worker 🙌🏽 #transitioning."

Netizens react to Trevor's post

This is how people on social media reacted to Trevor Noah's tweet aimed at trolling Elon Musk.

@sthedoingthings argued:

"I wonder why Trevor Noah doesn't make jokes about Cyril Ramaflopper, but Zuma, he was louder."

@mwanamwila slammed:

"Trevor, this ain't funny tbh."

@RachelVT42 stated:

"It was an easy joke to make, but instead it would be better to actually educate people about the complex process involved when it comes to securing a new work permit, etc. Current system is absolutely inefficient and needs to be improved."

@PhucYuThu trolled:

"Elon came to America and created several successful companies in various fields, including SpaceX, electric car manufacturing, satellite internet, neurotechnology, etc. Trevor came to America and destroyed The Daily Show."

@mazemoore slammed:

"You are so lame."

@KartikeyaTanna questioned:

"You get it? What are you identifying/transitioning as, Trevor??"

@richiebratton stated:

"Dude, you're funny, but political stuff has ruined your charm. Hope you find it again."

