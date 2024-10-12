Trevor Noah got some negative attention on social media following the anniversary of the 11 October attack in Israel

The South African comedian who rose to global fame with The Daily Show was lambasted for old tweets that he made about Jewish people

Online users shared their thoughts about the old tweets that Trevor Noah made, and South Africa, as a country, caught some bullets

Trevor Noah became a hot topic on Twitter because of his old jokes. The South African, now American-based comedian's old tweets ruffled feathers when they resurfaced on 11 October 2024.

Trevor Noah was slammed on X for his past jokes about Jewish people. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Online users were offended by Trevor Noah's old tweets. Many people discussed whether or not Trevor Noah should be cancelled.

Trevor Noah's allegedly anti-semitic tweets resurface

A netizen shared tweets by Trevor from 2009 to 2014 where he made jokes about Jewish people. Read the tweets below:

What you need to know about Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah was a beloved South African comedian who made it big in America as the host of The Daily Show in 2015.

The beloved star was often applauded for always flying his home country's flag high through his work.

Local celebrities such as radio personality Anele Mdodoa are often spotted with Trevor Noah.

Online users drag Trevor Noah and South Africa

Some people thought that Trevor Noah was a hypocrite. People criticised him for acting morally superior to others despite having a past of reportedly antisemitic tweets.

@HankCampbell claimed:

"South Africa is up there with Ireland and Sweden as most antisemitic countries so it's no surprise @Trevornoah wrapped himself in the flag of comedy to promote that stuff.. He never made those jokes about Muslim women. So he knows which religions won't put a fatwa on him"

@JTLonsdale disagreed:

"Trevor said horrible things about Israel and platformed some utter nonsense, and he's wrong and totally misunderstands what's up there. But as a Jew, some of these above are funny / cancel culture is lame."

@Ic_ibz argued:

"Comedian makes fun of people "

@samaraleecarney agreed:

"He’s a comedian. These are jokes. "

@gayest_tone threw shade:

"Honestly, I’m more shocked to see Trevor Noah making a funny joke."

