Trevor Noah visited South Africa for the holidays, spending time with friends and family, including Anele Mdoda

Anele shared a video of Trevor lifting her son, Alakhe, which fans found heartwarming

The post was seen as a response to a blogger's suggestion that Trevor avoids Anele because she makes him babysit

Trevor Noah is back in South Africa for the holidays and he has been catching up with his friends and family.

Trevor Noah was chilling with Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe. Image: @zintathu and @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah chills with Anele Mdoda's son

We all know media personality Anele Mdoda is one of Trevor Noah's close friends. The stars have gone on vacations together and celebrated important events like birthdays together.

Anele Mdoda recently warmed her followers' hearts when she shared a short clip of former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah hanging out with her son Alakhe Mdoda. In the video, Trevor flexed his strength when he lifted Alakhe. Anele captioned the video:

"Witness the fitness."

Fans react to Anele Mdoda's post

Social media users felt like Anele Mdoda's post was a subtle response to blogger Musa Khawula who had suggested that Trevor is avoiding chilling with her because she makes him babysit Alakhe. Others also admired Trevor and Alakhe's adorable relationship.

@motsomokgoko said:

" Musa must be fuming."

@Atang_Atang21 added:

"And that’s how you clear them beaches "

@lucyaprilj added:

"Musa come see here, they’re babysitting"

@nowerooo commented:

"Let me camp here for comments I know they gonna fire shots."

@Sydfrey79 wrote:

"I like what @Anele did there. That's how you shut attention-seeking individuals. I'm sure Musa is hiding in some hole leaking his wounds."

Anele Mdoda flaunts slim waist, leaves fans impressed

Briefly News previously reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda, named the best breakfast show presenter, recently turned many heads with a saucy pic of herself that she posted on social media.

Thembisa Mdoda's older sister Anele has made headlines once again after she trended on social media after claims of her getting married went viral. Mdoda recently posted a saucy picture of herself dressed in a black see-through skirt showing off her slim waist.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News