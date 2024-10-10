Celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori seemingly squashed divorce rumours with their recent pictures

The couple was spotted holding hands in Tokyo, and in one picture where they were on the escalators, Bianca was laughing

Netizens expressed relief over this, saying the news outlet TMZ, reported on false divorce rumours.

There were murmurs that controversial celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori were getting a divorce. However, new pictures surfaced that stated otherwise, and fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Is Kanye West getting a divorce?

Social media was buzzing recently when TMZ reported that Donda hitmaker Kanye West was parting ways with his second wife, Bianca Censori.

Briefly News previously stated that X user @ayeejuju, along with many other accounts, ran with the story. The couple often made headlines for Bianca's skimpy outfits where she would be spotted wearing close to nothing.

The couple even saw themselves getting banned from entering a taxi in Venice.

Bianca and Kanye squash divorce rumours

Now, a recent viral picture of the couple has been making rounds. The couple was photographed holding hands in Tokyo. In one picture, they were on the escalators, and Bianca was laughing and holding Kanye's face.

@dondatimes shared the images with the caption:

"Ye & Bianca today in Tokyo."

Fans react to new photos of Ye and his wife

Social media users expressed relief over this, saying the news outlet needs to set the record straight.

@lil_mcunu shared:

"Imagine Ye did a jokey-joke and baited them out of them with their ‘sources.’ Idk what would be better, him trolling them or them just being irredeemably misleading."

@OluwasegunOyey3 asked:

"They’re still together? Thought they’re separated already."

@JapezCk stated:

"That's great then."

@melvinatemangos joked:

"She looks so sad around him 😞☹️ You can tell how abusive and manipulative he is towards her. I'm glad she’s leaving his crazy self."

