American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are getting a divorce after being together for two years

The news of the couple getting a divorce was shared on social media by a Twitter (X) user

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two parting ways

Bathong! The controversial American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are getting a divorce after making trends on social media.

Kanye West part ways with Bianca after two years

Social media has been buzzing as Kanye West is getting another divorce from his wife, Bianca Censori, who has been making headlines about how she dresses up when she is out with the star.

A Twitter (X) user, @ayeejuju, shared the news of the couple parting ways on social media. This came after they were banned for life from entering a Venice taxi.

The online user wrote:

"Kanye West and Bianca Censori are getting divorced after less than 2 years of marriage."

Netizens react to Kanye and Bianca getting a divorce

Shortly after the news of their divorce circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@LockedinKuminga commented:

"That next album is gonna hit like crack."

@royal_bobby24 replied:

"One thing about Kanye he will always get a divorce."

@lildedjanet questioned:

"Where can I submit my application to be Kanye’s next wife?"

@bstrat515 responded:

"She is finally going to get to wear clothes! Good for her!"

@petersteve8209 commented:

"She's finally free."

@BBall_Nut wrote:

"I give her credit, 2 years with Kanye is 2 years too long."

@schuld_eth replied:

"Kanye West is about to have a FIRE album for us if this true."

