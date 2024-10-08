Kanye West and Bianca Censori Divorce After 2 Years, Netizens React: “She’s Finally Free”
- American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are getting a divorce after being together for two years
- The news of the couple getting a divorce was shared on social media by a Twitter (X) user
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two parting ways
Bathong! The controversial American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are getting a divorce after making trends on social media.
Kanye West part ways with Bianca after two years
Social media has been buzzing as Kanye West is getting another divorce from his wife, Bianca Censori, who has been making headlines about how she dresses up when she is out with the star.
A Twitter (X) user, @ayeejuju, shared the news of the couple parting ways on social media. This came after they were banned for life from entering a Venice taxi.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The online user wrote:
"Kanye West and Bianca Censori are getting divorced after less than 2 years of marriage."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Kanye and Bianca getting a divorce
Shortly after the news of their divorce circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@LockedinKuminga commented:
"That next album is gonna hit like crack."
@royal_bobby24 replied:
"One thing about Kanye he will always get a divorce."
@lildedjanet questioned:
"Where can I submit my application to be Kanye’s next wife?"
@bstrat515 responded:
"She is finally going to get to wear clothes! Good for her!"
@petersteve8209 commented:
"She's finally free."
@BBall_Nut wrote:
"I give her credit, 2 years with Kanye is 2 years too long."
@schuld_eth replied:
"Kanye West is about to have a FIRE album for us if this true."
North West copies her dad's Polo look in Japan
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that North West impressed the Donda Nation when she recreated one of her father's most iconic looks from the days of the polo shirts.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye's firstborn was spotted in a video uploaded by @dondatimes on Twitter, goofing around in a familiar outfit and vibing to a remix of American Girl.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za