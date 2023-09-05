American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were reportedly banned from using the services of a Venice boat company

The controversial famous couple caused a stir when they were photographed in a compromising position that got people talking

The pictures show the rapper sitting with his pants down while Censori crouched between his legs

Kanye West and his beautiful wife Bianca Censori have allegedly been banned from using the services of a Venice boat company for life over their indecent behaviour.

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been banned from the Venice water taxi. Image: Getty Images

Kanye West allegedly banned from Venice

Kanye West has been making headlines and charting trends for all the wrong reasons lately. The rapper recently went on a vacation in Italy alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

The cute couple decided to take a boat ride in Venice but that got them more negative comments. Pictures shared on Twitter, formerly known as X by Daily Loud show the 46-year-old Donda rapper sitting with his trousers pulled down exposing his behind to the paparazzi.

However, that was not the part that got them banned. Fans also noticed that Ye's 28-year-old wife Bianca was crouching in front of his legs. This had many thinking the couple were engaged in indecent activities while on the boat.

According to The Independent, the boat company issued a statement shortly after the video went viral and stated that both West and Censori had been banned from using their services for life. Part of the statement read:

"We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats"

Fans react to reports of Kanye West's ban

The news has been met with mixed reactions. Social media users are calling for the rapper to get help.

@LukasBoii commented:

"I mean..... We all would do the same thing as Kanye did right?"

@DerrickBugatti wrote:

"I’m tired of this guy and his wife!"

@_dailyoffender_ added:

"Kanye getting cancelled yet again."

