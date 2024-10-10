A handsome gent had the online community making fun of his age after sharing his receding hairline

The young man posted the video on his TikTok page, exposing all angles of his head to show how his hair looked

Social media users did not disappoint in the comment section as they shared amusing comments, joking about the guy's age

A young man had social media users questioning his age after showing off his hairline. Image: @machavi

After showing them his receding hairline, a gent received many comments from the online community, which had started turning him bald at a young age.

The viral video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @machiv_, attracting 490K views, 43K likes, and almost 4K likes from entertained social media users.

The show-off that got Mzansi in stitches

In the video, the guy rocks a haircut that almost has no hair on the top part. He slowly turns his head at all angles, showing a clear video of how little hair he has.

The gent captioned his video:

"POV: Your hairline is cooked, and you're only 23."

Watch the video below:

Social media users find amusement in the video

In numbers, social media users took to the comment section to share funny jokes about the gent's hairline issue. Some made jokes about his age, asking if he was talking about experience years or actual years.

User @Bongiwe Ndlhovu asked:

"How long have you been 23?"

User @Tumi Velaphi enquired:

"Damn!! what's stressing you unc😭😭 getting cooked like that at the age of 23 is insane."

User @dj2tr89 commented:

"I feel like there’s all of sudden and a huge sure of men losing there hair early at a young age ?

User @Scalloni said:

"23 decades or what?"

User @just_kwazzi noted:

"At least it started when you are already in your twenties bruh, I started balding at 18, I'm now 20😭."

User @Maphumulo Siyabonga asked:

"Football age?"

