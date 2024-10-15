A cute clip of a child playing with a boy's hair went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe

The TikTok footage gained massive traction on the internet, gathering over 5.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the post as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the adorable moment

A little boy left online users with warm and fuzzy feelings after he was captured playing with a child's hair.

A toddler is seen playing with a schoolboy's hair in a TikTok video. Image: @laerskool_frans_conradie

Source: TikTok

Adorable video of a kid playing with hair

The clip shared by TikTok user @laerskool_frans_conradie shows a little African boy playing gently with a white boy's hair who was slightly older than him.

The gent sitting next to the guy whose hair was touched by the little boy looked and smiled at the heartwarming moment as they sat in their school hall. @laerskool_frans_conradie's footage was well-received by social media users, and it became a viral hit on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the cute interaction between the pupils

Social media users loved the heartwarming clip, and many raved over the learners' adorable interaction.

Lotus organics said:

"The little guy was stimming. Thank you, big bro, for not making a fuss."

Li added:

"To the older boy for allowing him to do that to his hair, thank you. You are a wonderful person."

Zoey wrote:

"I love the giggles from the boy that's being brushed. Thank you for not being rude. You, indeed, were raised well."

Trully2012 shared:

"Watching this at three am is crazy thank you for being so kind, little man."

Kristi Joubert commented:

"We don’t often realise how important physical connection is - so much love at the tips of your fingers. Love them all"

Nomfundo mkhize simply said:

"I love the boy who saw this and Smiled SA is beautiful."

