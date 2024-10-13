A TikTok video shows a high school girl who got a romantic surprise from her girlfriend with people watching

The young couple went viral on TikTok as people admired their adorable video recorded on school premises

People also applauded the young girls for standing true to their sexuality as they raved about the cute post on TikTok

A TikTok video of a schoolgirl with a girlfriend went viral. People were gushing over the high school romance.

A same sex highschool couple went TikTok viral after one pulled of a surprise. Image: @keeshaandbrogan

The two young girls, who are a couple, got more than 30.000 likes. People were delighted to see the pair have a cut moment for all to see.

Schoolgirl and girlfriend go viral

In a TikTok video, a schoolgirl got a romantic surprise from her girlfriend while at school. She got a bouquet before seeing her bae. Watch the video below:

SA cheer on same sex high school couple

Many people commented, applauding the students for being comfortable with their sexuality. Read the comments below:

lukayMampuru commented:

"I love this. Our kids are definitely living their truth."

Kailene wrote:

"Love seeing this️ ,born in the 80s growing up in the 90s hiding who I was in high school in the 2000s and not being able to be my true myself."

Tafadzwa gushed:

"And this is precisely how I plan on loving my next girlfriend️".

Busisiwe Khoza was touched:

"My little heart! I wish we could live authentically as ourselves in high school."

N_W was moved:

"Cutest couple best prom."

butterkist_0 added:

"I'm not crying because I wish I could have done this to my crush at school all those years ago 😭 this is lovely; bless them."

Same-sex couple shows lobola ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video shows one woman who was involved in lobola negotiations. The TikTok video went viral because she was getting traditionally married under unique circumstances.

Two women in love became viral hits on social media. Many people were inspired by the couple's willingness to take things to the next level.

In a TikTok post by @boss_noks, two women showed that they got married traditionally. Their families gathered for the Sotho ceremony, which looked like a joyous occasion.

