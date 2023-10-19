One TikTok video shows two students who are young and in love as the girlfriend gives her boo a thoughtful gift from Studio88

Two high-schoolers who are dating away became a viral hit because of a sweet moment between them caught on camera

Many people thought it was heartwarming to see the effort a girlfriend made for her high school boyfriend

One girl in high school did the most for her boyfriend by shopping at Studio88. The high school lovebirds looked cute in a video together.

A TikTok video shows a high schooler spoiling her boyfriend and they got lots of reactions from SA. Image: @lilclass322vert

Many people thought the young couple's interaction was cute. Online users were fascinated by the girlfriend's surprise gift.

Young girl spoils boyfriend

A TikTok video by @lilclass322vert shows the young girl presenting her boyfriend with sneakers from Studio88. The video of the young man's reaction was priceless.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa gushes over young couple

Many people commented on the TikTok video, expressing how cute the smitten high schoolers were. Some netizens were not as optimistic because the boyfriend did not try to hug her after seeing the gift.

katlego said:

"Watch him walk out the relationships with he kicks she bought him."

punukifire wrote:

"Give her a hug at least."

Sedi.Montii added:

"You bought him shoes! He’ll be gone next week mos."

Pabii commented:

"You never gift your partner shoes. Noma unga jabula kanjani."

Sanee joked:

"You never buy your partner shoes before marriage, but this is cute."

TikTok video of couples go viral

Online users love to see young people in love. One high school couple went viral after the boy asked his bae to the matric dance.

Netizens react to a classy dance proposal

Briefly News previously reported that a Gauteng high school went all-out when they assisted one of their boys to ask his crush out to the matric dance.

It was red carpets, red flowers and laughter as the young man got to ask his bae to be his date for the final dance of the matriculants.

The video was posted by @claudiassspams on TikTok and reached 261K views in under 24 hours. The proposal was one for the history books and it showed how creative high school children can be.

