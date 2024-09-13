One patient in a hospital captured a beautiful moment of staff singing in the hallway, and the clip went viral online

The footage grabbed the attention of many, leaving people in awe of their angelic voices

Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming moment as they rushed to the comments to gush over them

A video of hospital staff singing left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings on the internet.

A video of hospital staff singing left many people in South Africa in awe. Image: @miaslabbert2/TikTok and Georgii Boronin/Getty Images.

Hospital staff sing in a heartwarming clip

The beautiful moment was captured by TikTok user @miaslabbert2, who shared the clip on the video platform. The footage showcases how the hospital staff filled the hallway, singing in their angelic voices, which blessed many patients.

@miaslabbert2 expressed how the moment made her feel while taking to her TikTok caption, saying:

"I just had to capture this special moment. Just astonishingly beautiful."

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA is in awe of the hospital staff

Mzansi netizens enjoyed and loved the heartwarming moment displayed by the hospital staff as they flooded the comments praising them.

BerlindaLeigh said:

"I experienced this at waterfall netcare hospital and absolutely loved it."

Claire Mawisa was touched:

"I feel blessed just listening from my phone."

Thandie shared:

"I witnessed this at Wilgers Life Hospital in Pretoria. It was such an encouraging moment."

Neo_Boo2 cracked a joke, saying:

"I'd be so confused thinking I have crossed over beautiful."

LRGchap commented:

"I loved this too, I was there for a week in July. I love their staff."

Connie Smash expressed:

"I was here, and this filled my spirit."

