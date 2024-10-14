An American man found his South African wife washing clothes in their yard, and the video amused many

The clip caught the attention of netizens, clocking over 2.5 million within two days of its publication

People reacted to the footage as they headed to the comments section with humour

One US man was shocked by his wife's antics, and he took to social media to show it off, which left peeps cracking up in laughter.

An American man recorded his wife washing clothes by hand in a TikTok video. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

Hubby records SA wife hand-washing clothes

The couple, who goes by the handle @africanamericanfam on TikTok, shared a video which has since gone viral on the internet. The gent was looking for his bae only to find her washing a whole bunch of clothing in their yard.

The man asked his wife why she was washing clothes by hand while they had a washing machine, which confused him. As the footage continued, the gent spotted pegs on her shirt, which left him in stitches.

@africanamericanfam's clip grabbed many's attention, gathering over 2.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens are amused by the woman's antics

The woman's antics entertained social media users as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Prince said:

"Your wife is not only South African, but she's Xhosa. She gave you the Xhosa woman death stare in the end."

Si5mone added:

"It's the speaker and glass of wine for me... if you know, you know!"

Imaculate Shozi wrote:

"The pegs on her shirt I love doing that."

Palesa Mofokeng expressed:

"Could never be me, sana."

QueenVee26 commented:

"She is a grannies child love it"

Gmad96 cracked a joke, saying:

"No DNA, just RSA."

Shirū shared:

"She’s at peace, man."

Khwezi_M was entertained:

"I’m here for the amapiano playing and the glass of bubbles next to her."

