“From 75 to 35”: Man’s Amazing Hair Transformation Goes Viral, SA Speechless

One man's viral hair transformation has got Mzansi talking

The balding, grey-haired man came in looking quite scruffy but left the salon chair with a fresh new cut

Mzansi took to the comments sections, sharing their shocked reactions to the viral hair change

One man's unbelievable hair transformation has mesmerized audiences from all over the world. The crusty man arrived in his barber's chair looking grey-haired and tired but left with the freshest cut in the neighbourhood.

One US man's amazing hair transformation has left social media users speechless. Images: @tnycngozi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @tnycngozi shared the amazing clip. According to her, the salon and barber are based in Florida.

"My man went from 75 to 35 in a jump. Thank god for barbers and hairstylists," she captioned the post.

Watching the clip, it seems the barber uses a sort of 'male' hair extension on the man's large bald spot. Once the hair transformation was completed, the client was definitely serving some 's-curl' realness.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@MUMSFP said:

"Wait so where did the hair on the top come from? We just gonna skip over that part ??? Lol."

@Flowerbomb9026 said:

"This man can get away with murder and say his grandfather did it."

@JoeyImageTV said:

"Looked like they painted glue on it. Looks great when finished. How about the next morning after a shower?"

@Cheyih_Viktah said:

@iam_pweedypresh s can do it, it's just that there are only a few people who can pay for it in 9ja. Not because they don't have the money but because they really don't care about their hair."

@iam_pweedypresh said:

"Same men? LMAO."

@not_1257 said:

"I know his co-workers were CONFUSED when he walked into to work the next day!"

@TrefoilArabella said:

"There is nothing as important as a good barber/hairstylist! Find a good one, stick with that one, tip well, and go out and look terrific every day."

Gail Mabalane shares an inspiring hair loss journey: "I am enough"

In more inspiring stories about hair loss, Briefly News previously reported that local celeb Gail Mabalane was diagnosed with Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia after noticing some hair loss following a routine visit to the salon. The celeb opened up about her condition on social media in hopes to inspire many others.

Many women choose to go short but Gail had that decision made for her. After a wash at the salon, Malabane noticed that a chunk of her hair was missing. The actress exhausted all options to prevent further hair loss until she had no choice but to consult a medical professional. Gail was eventually diagnosed with Alopecia, reports Youthevilliage.

The celeb shared a touching post with shaven hair on Instagram which read:

"September is #AlopeciaAwarenessMonth

What this journey has taught me…is that I Am Enough…just the way I am.

It has also taught me that as women, we CAN make better, more informed hair choices…because sometimes the damage is self-inflicted due to lack of knowledge.

If I can give anyone advice…seek help as soon as possible. Sometimes, you CAN prevent further and permanent damage.

Just know…you are not alone. #KnowledgeIsPower #HairStoration #BeEmpowered"

Gail aims to not only inspire others who may be walking the same road but she hopes to make ladies aware of the choices they are making with their hair, preventing them from possibly facing a similar diagnosis, reports news24.

Followers were moved by Gail's post and raced to the comments to share their sentiments.

@melzinbala said:

"I’m so glad we’ve come this far. I have a family member who has alopecia and it was never spoken about years ago. Knowledge is indeed power. You look stunning Gayla "

@zwela_wendy added:

"thank you so much for sharing, thanks to you for the first time in years i went out and seek help last week from a dermatologist after watching your video. thank you queen."

