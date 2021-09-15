Gail, like every woman, takes pride in her hair and will to extensive lengths to make sure her locks are cared for and looking great

Mabalane recently took to social media to open up about her journey with losing her hair due to a condition she had no control over

Since September is Alopecia Awareness month, Gail used this opportunity to let followers into her diagnosis

Gail Mabalane was diagnosed with Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia after noticing some hair loss following a routine visit to the salon. The celeb opened up about her condition on social media in hopes to inspire many others.

Gail Mabalane shares her inspiring alopecia journey during the awareness month. Image: @gail_mabalane

Many women choose to go short but Gail had that decision made for her. After a wash at the salon, Malabane noticed that a chunk of her hair was missing. The actress exhausted all options to prevent further hair loss until she had no choice but to consult a medical professional. Gail was eventually diagnosed with Alopecia, reports Youthevilliage.

The celeb shared a touching post with shaven hair on Instagram which read:

"September is #AlopeciaAwarenessMonth

What this journey has taught me…is that I Am Enough…just the way I am.

It has also taught me that as women, we CAN make better, more informed hair choices…because sometimes the damage is self inflicted due to lack of knowledge.

If I can give anyone advice…seek help as soon as possible. Sometimes, you CAN prevent further and permanent damage.

Just know…you are not alone. #KnowledgeIsPower #HairStoration #BeEmpowered"

Gail aims to not only inspire others who may be walking the same road but she hopes to make ladies aware of the choices they are making with their hair, preventing them from possibly facing a similar diagnosis, reports news24.

Followers were moved by Gail's post and raced to the comments to share their sentiments.

@melzinbala said:

"I’m so glad we’ve come this far. I have a family member who has alopecia and it was never spoken about years ago. Knowledge is indeed power. You look stunning Gayla "

@zwela_wendy added:

"thank you so much for sharing, thanks to you for the first time in years i went out and seek help last week from a dermatologist after watching your video. thank you queen."

Halala: Gail Mabalane bags new acting gig in SA action movie 'Indemnity'

Gail Mabalane has scored herself a new role in a local action movie titled Indemnity. The excited Blood & Water actress took to social media to share the poster of the film.

Kabelo Mabalane's bae shared that she's proud to be part of the movie, which will be filmed in Cape Town. The stunner expressed that she cannot wait to watch the movie.

The film also stars veteran local actor Hlomla Dandala. The star captioned her Instagram post:

"I literally cannot contain my excitement!!! So proud to be part of another epic @gambitfma production!!! Can’t wait for you to see this!"

According to OkMzansi, the movie is based on an ex-fireman who is on the run after allegedly killing his boo.

Mzansi celebs and Gail's fans took to her comment section on the app to congratulate her.

