Halala: Gail Mabalane Bags New Acting Gig in SA Action Movie 'Indemnity'

Talented Mzansi actress Gail Mabalane has bagged a lit role in a Mzansi action movie Indemnity

The Blood & Water actress shared her good news on social media and said she can't wait to watch the film

The star's peers in the acting industry have congratulated the stunner on scoring herself a role in the movie

Gail Mabalane has scored herself a new role in a local action movie titled Indemnity. The excited Blood & Water actress took to social media to share the poster of the film.

Kabelo Mabalane's bae shared that she's proud to be part of the movie, which will be filmed in Cape Town. The stunner expressed that she cannot wait to watch the movie.

Gail Mabalane has bagged a new acting gig in a South African action movie, 'Indemnity'. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

The film also stars veteran local actor Hlomla Dandala. The star captioned her Instagram post:

"I literally cannot contain my excitement!!! So proud to be part of another epic @gambitfma production!!! Can’t wait for you to see this!"

According to OkMzansi, the movie is based on an ex-fireman who is on the run after allegedly killing his boo. Mzansi celebs and Gail's fans took to her comment section on the app to congratulate her.

Connie Ferguson wrote:

"@gail_mabalane - Wow Sis! God’s time is always the best time! Shine lil sis! Shine! So proud of you!"

Ama Qamata said:

"Ahhh!! Can’t wait to watch this."

Jennifer Bala commented:

"Congratulations Mrs M! This is awesome and also can’t wait to see it."

Ceecee Ndaba said:

"So exciting! Congratulations @gail_mabalane!!!"

msithan wrote:

"Yes girl looking good on that poster."

leratosebata02 added:

"Can’t wait, I love action. Congratulations."

