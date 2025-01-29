“Kakhulu House”: Afrikaans Woman Tries Selling KZN Home in isiZulu, SA Busts

A South African real estate agent, Nadia Beattie, uploaded a comical video trying to sell a house in isiZulu

The woman described the home as a "kakhulu house" and incorporated other basic isiZulu words in her description

Many members of the online community found the clip comical and expressed laughter in the comments

A local real estate agent had people laughing at how she tried selling a house in isiZulu and English. Images: @dayinrealestate

Source: TikTok

South Africa is culturally diverse and boasts 12 official languages, South African Sign Language being the latest approved by the National Assembly.

In a comical twist, one local woman attempted to sell a house speaking one of these official languages, leaving the online community in stitches.

Not on the same linguistic page

A local real estate agent named Nadia Beattie shared a funny TikTok video of herself selling a house in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal. She spoke in both English and isiZulu. However, it wasn't what people may have expected.

She wrote in the video:

"POV: You said you can speak isiZulu on your resume, and now you have to improvise."

Nadia comically described the home as a "kakhulu house" and shared that the "amanzi is filtered, so you can drink it." She also showed off the gorgeous pool, telling app users that it had "cold amanzi."

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Internet laughs at woman's isiZulu skills

Nadia's attempt at speaking isiZulu and combining the language with English had many local social media users heading to the comment section with laughter.

Internet users laughed after hearing how the woman included isiZulu in her sales pitch. Image: Adene Sanchez

Source: Getty Images

@bontle.cg, who could relate to the struggles, said:

"Me attempting to speak Afrikaans."

The clip humoured @basetsana_ntoane, who wrote:

"Not kakhulu house."

@zahed_techguy stated with a laugh:

"She flexed every isiZulu word she knows."

@daniel_chitombi told the online community:

"I once did a presentation speaking like this, and I still signed clients."

@khoza7790 jokingly said to Nadia:

"I can teach you if you allow me to stay there for two days."

@justxolani humorously added in the comment section:

"We love a multilingual queen."

