“The Accent Is Perfect”: Afrikaner Family Amazes Mzansi With Fluent Xhosa Skills
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A content creator shared an adorable video of her Afrikaner father teaching her toddler daughter basic Xhosa words, stunning viewers with their pronunciation
  • The heartwarming clip shows the grandfather, known as Tamkhulu, demonstrating impressive fluency in isiXhosa while teaching his granddaughter words for 'mother' and 'father'
  • South Africans flooded the comments section with praise for the family's commitment to embracing local languages, with many highlighting Tamkhulu's perfect accent

Woman's video of toddler speaking Xhosa goes viral.
A woman posted a video of her father teaching her baby how to speak Xhosa. The family's video went viral. Images: @michelleskyhayward
Source: TikTok

A family has captured the hearts of South Africans after showing their dedication to learning and teaching isiXhosa across generations.

Content creator @michelleskyhayward, known for sharing swimming and family-focused content, posted a video that showed a special moment between her father and daughter. The clip features her Afrikaner dad teaching his toddler granddaughter basic Xhosa words with amazing pronunciation.

Watch the video below.

Breaking language barriers

The family moment goes beyond just learning new words. Xhosa, one of South Africa's 11 official languages, is spoken by approximately eight million people as a first language.

Read also

"The goat": Zimele Secondary celebrates top matric achiever Sbusiso Buthelezi in heartwarming video

Known for its distinctive click sounds and tonal nature, the language belongs to the Nguni subgroup of Bantu languages, sharing roots with Zulu, Swati, and Ndebele.

Mzansi praises family's effort

The online community showed overwhelming support for the family's linguistic journey:

@Gezoh86 praised the elder's skills:

"Mkhulu sounds so fluent 🙌🏽"

@Rena requested:

"More Xhosa content from Tamkhulu please🥰🔥"

@Nathii complimented:

"Tamkhulu's Xhosa accent is so good❤️"

@MaJiyaneWakwaSambu related:

"Tamkhulu's accent is exactly like mine 👏👏👏"

@shxtsnfrts noted optimistically:

"We are cruising nicely😭 potholes nyana here and there kodwa... We are cruising very nicely."

@Barbz_Mngo found humour:

"It's the 'teach her Koza' for me🤣 while tamkulu is fluent in isiXhosa..."

@moshoelachabeli🇿🇦 encouraged:

"Please don't stop teaching🥰"

@GehCebisa reflected:

"This is what we need in our country, one God, one human race ❤️"

