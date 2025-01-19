SA Woman and Korean Man Married in TikTok Video, SA Appreciates Beautiful Wedding
- South Africans were celebrating a stunning couple from different cultures who recently tied the knot
- A South African woman fell head over heels in love with a Korean man, and they took things to the next level
- People penned congratulatory messages to the stunning bride, who documented her wedding on social media
A Korean man and a South African woman showed people that they were a match made in heaven. The pair celebrated their love for each other when they made their relationship government official.
The couple received a lot of attention on social media, as many were curious because they are an interracial couple. Their videos celebrating their romance with friends and family made rounds on social media.
SA woman and Korean man get hitched
In a video reshared by @MDNnewss, a well-known couple on social media, Katlego and Aayeon, got married. Their wedding day looked epic as they dressed in a wedding gown and suit and then wore traditional attire. Watch the videos below:
SA applauds South African and Korean couple
Many people thought the couple was adorable, and they were showered with a lot of compliments. Netizens congratulated the couple on their union. Some cracked jokes about the groom's wedding dance moves. Read comments from online users below:
@visse_ss cheered:
"This is beautiful."
@NtshepyK gushed:
"Katlego ke pretty girl 😍 "
@Nduuh_Masondo commented:
"Groom is dancing as soon as possible."
@D_RejectedStone added:
"Ngigcwele ngama moves ka Aayeon🤞"
@JackPhakathi1 applauded:
"I wish them only so much love, enormous success and happiness. God created human beings who should love and embrace each other; I love them so much."
