“South Africans Are the Best”: Strangers Celebrate Newlyweds at Home Affairs, Video Warms Hearts
- A Home Affairs wedding turned into a party as strangers broke into a celebratory song and dance
- The bride said it's a day she'll never forget and shared a video of the joyful moment on social media
- Mzansi TikTokkers loved the energy, praising the unity and fun South Africans bring to celebrations
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South Africans don’t need an invite to bring the vibe! One lucky couple got the surprise of their lives.
Onlookers turn up the wedding energy
Their Home Affairs wedding turned into a full-on celebration, thanks to some spontaneous strangers.
The unforgettable moment was shared on the TikTok page @sthembelo_dlamini. It shows onlookers breaking into a lively song and dance before she and her hubby enter the premises.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Woman recalls being shy
The bride admitted to feeling a bit shy. However, her groom was all in, soaking up the love from the hyped crowd. "They forced us to do the step until we got inside," she said.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with praise for the couple and the strangers who made their day extra special.
See some comments below:
@Faith789 said:
"Congratulations to the Dlamini family. God bless your union. 🥰"
@emilyzikhale posted:
"Our country is beautiful neh. Congratulations dearest!
@malindie16 wrote:
"The best moment of your life. You will never forget this. ❤️"
@Popo stated:
"Best wedding ever! No skoloto, no stress just saving for the future. May God bless your marriage."
@iBhelekazithelastborn mentioned:
"Best country! 🥰 I don't care what others say."
@Nonto typed:
"This is so heart warming. 🥰🥰🥰"
@Bongi-Nonki-Mo commented:
"South Africans are the best! 👌 I bet they made your day extra special. ❤️"
@RescaManganyi shared:
"South Africans will find a way to make you smile shem. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Congrats! 💃🏾💃🏾"
@MinkyMavuso232 added:
"This is so sweet! ❤️ Congratulations you guys. 🥰"
Other Home Affairs marriages unveiled
"We have no excuses": sister's emotional reaction to disabled top achiever's success inspires Mzansi.
- An old couple got hitched at Home Affairs and the wholesome footage warmed hearts on social media.
- Similarly, Briefly News reported that a woman recorded her Home Affairs wedding in Randburg and shared the clip online.
- One South African woman opted for a budget-friendly wedding by just getting married at Home Affairs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za