A Home Affairs wedding turned into a party as strangers broke into a celebratory song and dance

The bride said it's a day she'll never forget and shared a video of the joyful moment on social media

Mzansi TikTokkers loved the energy, praising the unity and fun South Africans bring to celebrations

A couple had wedding celebrations at Home Affairs. Image: @sthembelo_dlamini

Source: TikTok

South Africans don’t need an invite to bring the vibe! One lucky couple got the surprise of their lives.

Onlookers turn up the wedding energy

Their Home Affairs wedding turned into a full-on celebration, thanks to some spontaneous strangers.

The unforgettable moment was shared on the TikTok page @sthembelo_dlamini. It shows onlookers breaking into a lively song and dance before she and her hubby enter the premises.

A couple were captured on their white wedding day. Image: @sthembelo_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Woman recalls being shy

The bride admitted to feeling a bit shy. However, her groom was all in, soaking up the love from the hyped crowd. "They forced us to do the step until we got inside," she said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with praise for the couple and the strangers who made their day extra special.

See some comments below:

@Faith789 said:

"Congratulations to the Dlamini family. God bless your union. 🥰"

@emilyzikhale posted:

"Our country is beautiful neh. Congratulations dearest!

@malindie16 wrote:

"The best moment of your life. You will never forget this. ❤️"

@Popo stated:

"Best wedding ever! No skoloto, no stress just saving for the future. May God bless your marriage."

@iBhelekazithelastborn mentioned:

"Best country! 🥰 I don't care what others say."

@Nonto typed:

"This is so heart warming. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Bongi-Nonki-Mo commented:

"South Africans are the best! 👌 I bet they made your day extra special. ❤️"

@RescaManganyi shared:

"South Africans will find a way to make you smile shem. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Congrats! 💃🏾💃🏾"

@MinkyMavuso232 added:

"This is so sweet! ❤️ Congratulations you guys. 🥰"

