A heartwarming video showing a family's emotional reaction to their daughter being named among the top 39 matric achievers of 2024 has touched South Africans

The clip follows Malwandla Baloyi's earlier achievement story, where the learner from New Hope School revealed she pushed through physical pain during exams

Mzansi continues to celebrate the remarkable student's success, with many sharing how her story has inspired them, particularly those living with disabilities

A woman's post on her disabled sister's matric achievement has gone viral. Many have commented their congratulations to the hard worker. Images: @itss.manana

Source: TikTok

In a touching follow-up to the story of Malwandla Baloyi's remarkable academic achievement, her proud sister shared how the family celebrated the news of her placement among South Africa's top matriculants.

Content creator and Kalon Models founder @itss.manana posted the clip capturing her family's emotional celebration of Malwandla, who persevered through physical challenges to achieve academic excellence.

In her heartfelt caption, the content creator wrote:

"Tell me why I'm in TEARS!!! At 2 am in the morning Malwandla!!! 2 am girl 😂 You have made me such a proud big sister. 🥹❤️"

She added that her sister's determination despite experiencing pain during exam season made her admire her even more.

Watch the video below.

SA celebrates remarkable achievement

The video sparked an outpouring of support from social media users:

@Bekazi Berckiey Mongwe admitted:

"Not me chopping onions for a stranger on the net! Love this 'MALWANDLA!' 🥹🏿🤍"

@Pasi13 related:

"Being a person with a disability myself, we can do it, very proud of you."

@Brigalia_B celebrated:

"We as the baloyi's are very happy and proud 😭🥺🔥Small girl, big God 🥺"

@Phemelo shared:

"If those are your parents 😭🥹 Super humble and great people to serve🥰 Had the privilege of meeting them on the 16th Dec 2024."

@Dzuni_J praised:

"No one deserves it more than you do Malwandla, you're such a kind soul and an inspiration to others🥹❤️❤️"

@B🎀 added:

"Ohhhh, I saw her on TV. My mom was celebrating her like we know her personally. May God continue to shine on her 🥺"

